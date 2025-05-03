Open Extended Reactions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Paige Bueckers didn't have much time to think about, or fret over, her WNBA preseason debut. Only 27 days after leading UConn to a national title, Bueckers took the court Friday with the Dallas Wings, who selected her No. 1 overall on April 14.

Despite playing for a rival college team, Bueckers received a loud ovation from the crowd at Notre Dame's Purcell Pavilion as she was introduced with the starters. Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson greeted Bueckers after a foul call, and Bueckers sat on the bench next to Wings All-Star and former Notre Dame standout Arike Ogunbowale.

Bueckers she scored her first basket as a pro on a lefthanded scoop midway through the first quarter, and finished with 10 points in 23 minutes as the Wings fell 112-78 to the Las Vegas Aces.

"It's super surreal in terms of the turnaround from where I was two weeks ago to where I am today," Bueckers said. "But just soaking it up, enjoying every moment, getting used to new routines, traditions, new teammates, new organization, and just excited to play basketball again with this new group."

New Wings coach Chris Koclanes said before the game that he told Bueckers to "play present and not perfect," as it will take time for her to settle in with a team filled with new faces. Koclanes has been impressed by Bueckers' composure amid a bright spotlight, as possibly the sport's next great superstar.

"I don't see myself as a celebrity, I'm just a basketball player," Bueckers said.

She played most of the first half and then opened the third quarter scoring with a 3-pointer from the wing. Bueckers picked up three fouls but finished with four rebounds and an assist. In addition to a faster pace, Bueckers noted "screen navigation" as being a challenge, especially against an Aces team with "five Olympian-level players." Former Notre Dame guard Jackie Young had a game-high 28 points, sinking all 13 of her free-throw attempts, in her return to her college court.

But Bueckers received some of the biggest cheers Friday. The crowd even groaned a few times when her shots missed.

"It wasn't UConn playing Notre Dame, so you expect a little bit different energy from the crowd, but just this environment, I thought it was a great idea to come back and have preseason games at college campuses," she said. "Hopefully, we can do one at UConn."

Despite being the favorite for WNBA Rookie of the Year, Bueckers is focused on adjusting to her new team and a higher level. The Wings next play May 10 against the Toyota Antelopes, a professional team from Japan.

"No expectations," Bueckers said. "I feel like that comes from an outside source, so just building with the team here, trying to get better every single day, and don't worry about expectations. Don't set yourself to a ceiling of what you can achieve, but just try to be better and win the day."