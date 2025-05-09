Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike examine some key storylines for the WNBA this season, including the favorite to win it all. (2:00)

The most important action in the WNBA this season might take place off the court. The league and its players' association (WNBPA) have begun negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) -- the foundational document that defines the terms of the WNBA salary cap, roster sizes, eligibility and the length of the season, among other things -- after the WNBPA opted last October to terminate the current CBA at the conclusion of this season, two years before it was scheduled to end.

This CBA, agreed to in January 2020, set the table for the WNBA's rapid growth over the past five years, highlighted by the most-watched regular season ever on ESPN and a record for merchandise sales. After the 2024 season, the league reached new broadcast deals that will bring in substantially more revenue.

The WNBA is also expanding for the first time in 17 years. The Golden State Valkyries join the league this season and two more teams (the Toronto Tempo and a Portland team that has yet to announce a name) will enter the league in 2026, with a 16th team on the horizon that will surely shatter the record for expansion fees shared by existing ownership.

Against that backdrop, the WNBPA is ready for what president Nneka Ogwumike calls another "transformative" CBA.

"This league is transforming," Ogwumike told ESPN. "As a players association, we want to evolve with it and have that be reflected in how players are taken care of and how our protections are not getting lapped by the evolution of this league."

WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson told ESPN she sees the CBA in similar terms.

"With the benefit of hindsight, when you read the earlier CBAs, one of the takeaways is that the players were forced to feel grateful just to have a league," she said. "I believe we moved past that mindset in 2020. Our president, Nneka Ogwumike, and all of our player leadership are cognizant of the momentum we have and must seize.

"The stated goal for a 2026 CBA is transformational. Our hope is that the league and the teams are aiming for the same goal. In women's sports, it is particularly true that when the players win, everyone wins."

ESPN answers key questions about what both sides are seeking to achieve in the new CBA, what it might mean for the league, players and fans, and changes we want to see.

Nneka Ogwumike has served as WNBPA president since 2016 and was elected to her third term as president in December 2022. She was instrumental in negotiating the groundbreaking 2020 collective bargaining agreement. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

What is the players' approach to this CBA?

Kevin Pelton: The headline for any new CBA will undoubtedly be increased salaries for players. The last renegotiation boosted the maximum salaries for stars from $117,500 in 2019 to $215,000 in 2020, with the cap jumping by more than 30% from $996,100 per team to $1.3 million. Larger increases are likely this time thanks to improved WNBA revenue streams.

One team source said it's possible max salaries could reach $1 million, which would be an increase of approximately 300% from the current $249,244 supermax and would imply a salary cap in the range of $4 million to $5 million per team.

"No player has not talked about salary," Ogwumike said of her conversations with other players about the new CBA. "But it's not just about the number. I think it's about the system, you know, creating a new structure around salary -- one that doesn't limit us the way it has in the past."

Specifically, players want to share in the gains of owners as the league grows. The current CBA featured 3% raises in the cap and max salaries -- as well as the minimums for players, locking them in to limited growth.

The past two CBAs have featured revenue-sharing targets with the potential to increase the cap that were not reached. The timing of the current CBA set those targets based on the pre-pandemic 2019 season and made revenue goals cumulative starting in 2020, when the league played its season in the so-called "wubble" at the IMG Academy in Florida without any ticket sales. As a result, even last year's boost in ticket sales didn't put players in position to achieve those targets.

"When we talk about salary and compensation, it's not just about the number," Ogwumike said. "It's about revenue share and the salary structure. I think it's taken people a long time to understand that's how we've been thinking about it."

Players will also seek to codify charter travel. When the WNBA first instituted private travel for all flights last May, it specifically said the change would apply through the 2025 season, setting it up as a negotiating point. Charter travel is a must for the players.

"It's here," Ogwumike said. "I don't foresee a world where we can take this back. I see a world where we have to write it into the CBA. I think that's what the next step is now. It's been an amazing development in the last year, especially for health and safety, but we need to make sure that it's something that is foundational to our professional experience in the league."

Michael Voepel: One thing that is a bit out of the ordinary is that two players on the WNBPA's executive committee -- the Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart -- are also founders of Unrivaled. The 3-on-3 professional league, which played its inaugural season in January-March, does not see itself as a "rival" to the WNBA, but a stand-alone supplement to pro women's hoops in the United States.

Still, is there concern about a conflict of interest for Collier and Stewart regarding what's best for their financial investment in Unrivaled and that league's players vs. the rest of the WNBA players? Jackson said she has not heard that to be the case from the WNBPA membership.

"In its inaugural year, Unrivaled secured a broadcast deal, attracted new sponsors and lucrative partnerships, invested in player resources, paid salaries that averaged $220K for a 10-week season, and almost broke even," Jackson said. "Current players built Unrivaled, and while I am sure there are more than a few lessons learned, they showed us -- the union and the league -- a whole lot. What we've heard from our members is that Unrivaled sent a message, a strong message about the still untapped potential and resources in women's sports."

Prioritization has forced some international players such as the Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams, who led France to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, to choose between club, country and the WNBA. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

What will the owners be looking for, and how might players respond?

Voepel: The owners won't speak publicly about specific things they are advocating for. But based on past CBA negotiations and discussions with sources familiar with the mindset of owners, we can speculate on where they might be drawing harder lines in negotiation.

Prioritization -- the mandate that players show up on time for training camps and "prioritize" the WNBA above overseas commitments -- was a big issue in the last CBA. The players agreed to it to receive higher salaries in 2020. It seems unlikely the owners will back away from prioritization for this agreement.

There are some exceptions for prioritization -- including for younger players establishing themselves overseas and for those competing for national teams -- that could stay in place. But the owners say that the WNBA holding firm on prioritization brings more respect to the league, and that it has prompted some scheduling concessions from overseas leagues and FIBA events to not conflict with the WNBA season, when possible.

The owners probably also want to hold firm on the terms of the yearly draft, on maintaining a hard salary cap and on the core-player designation. These things allow teams to have as equal an opportunity as possible to secure and hold onto their players. The union's desire for the cap to soften could be a major source of contention.

League revenue-sharing might be an area the owners are more open to amending so that the target required to trigger it for the players is attainable. As Kevin said, it's one thing to have revenue-sharing terms in the CBA, as has long been the case, and another thing to have those terms be realistically achievable.

Another area where the owners might be willing to make changes is how teams deal with injured players, for both short- and long-term periods, and how that affects the teams' ability to be competitive.

It's common to perceive ownership in any labor negotiations as the "heavy," and WNBA fandom tends to side with the players they idolize. Realistically, there has to be give and take in all such negotiations, and WNBA ownership and player goals are probably not unreasonably far apart. But there will be some obstacles.