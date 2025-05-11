Open Extended Reactions

Former UConn star Bria Hartley will attempt a return to the WNBA after signing a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

The signing comes one week before the start of the regular season, with the Sun set to open their schedule next Sunday at home against the Washington Mystics.

The No. 7 overall draft pick in 2014, the 33-year-old played for both the Sun and Mystics among five teams in nine seasons in the league. Her last WNBA season was in 2022 when she played a combined 13 games for the Indiana Fever and Sun.

In 207 career WNBA games (99 starts), Hartley averaged 7.9 points with 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. She finished third in Sixth Woman of the Year voting during the 2020 season with the Phoenix Mercury.

The 5-foot-8 guard most recently played in the Turkish Women's Basketball Super League during the 2023-24 season, while also spending time with the Athletes Unlimited basketball league.