Open Extended Reactions

The Connecticut Sun waived former All-Star and WNBA champion Diamond DeShields on Thursday.

The regular season tips off Friday, with the Sun opening at home against the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

DeShields, 30, signed a one-year contract with Connecticut in February.

She averaged 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 32 games (10 starts) with the Chicago Sky in 2024.

DeShields has career averages of 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 175 games (118 starts) with the Sky (2018-21, 2024) and Phoenix Mercury (2022). She missed the 2023 season with a knee injury.

DeShields made the 2019 All-Star team and won the 2021 WNBA championship with the Sky, who drafted her with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018.