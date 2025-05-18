Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell will miss six to eight weeks with a right leg injury, the team announced Saturday.
The Sparks said Burrell is expected to make a full recovery.
Burrell suffered the injury after an awkward collision with Golden State Valkyries guard Carla Leite in the first quarter of Friday's season opener. As Burrell attempted to close out on a 3-point attempt, Leite landed on her right leg. Burrell fell to the floor and remained down for several minutes before being helped up and was carried off the court.
Burrell was examined during halftime and was then ruled out. She played just 41 seconds. The Sparks won 84-67.
A fourth-year veteran out of Tennessee, Burrell, 24, averaged 5.9 points in just over 15 minutes per game last season.