Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Sparks point guard Kelsey Plum is very observant.

On Wednesday, Plum posted a video on her Instagram story about how she and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu helped out her rookie teammate, Sarah Ashlee Barker.

Plum noticed the former Alabama Crimson Tide guard wore the same pair of Ionescu's signature sneakers throughout the Sparks' training camp. But what stood out to Plum the most was that her shoes were beat up.

"I'm like 'Yo, we have to get you some new shoes. What's going on here?'" Plum said. "[Barker's] like 'Yeah, I got some, but they're taking too long.'"

Plum said she asked Barker what shoes she wanted to wear for the season. Of course, Ionescu's signature shoe was her choice.

Plum's response?

"I know Sabrina, let's ask her for some shoes."

Plum said she contacted Ionescu for shoes for Barker, jokingly calling the rookie's shoe situation a "nightmare."

The stars aligned in favor of Ionescu and Barker when the Liberty guard agreed to the favor. Ionescu and Barker wear the same shoe size: 10½.

Plum had one request: for Ionescu not to send any Oregon Ducks colorways, referring to the rivalry between Ionescu's alma mater and Plum's (the Washington Huskies).

Ionescu mailed six different colorways of her signature Nike Sabrina 2 sneakers to Plum to give to Barker.

"Dog, she hooked up SA [Barker], come on baby, I'm hyped for you," Plum said in excitement.

Plum was traded from the Las Vegas Aces to the Sparks over the offseason. She is currently averaging 25.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game for her new team.