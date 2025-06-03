Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty remain unbeaten atop ESPN's WNBA Power Rankings as the league transitions into Commissioner's Cup play with the start of June. They are favored to meet in the tournament final for the second year in a row on July 1.

The Atlanta Dream, meanwhile, are winners of four in a row for the longest streak behind Minnesota and New York.

The Dream won't face the Liberty and Lynx until June 17 and 27, respectively, but have played impressively. Guards Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray once again lead Atlanta in scoring, combining for 61 points in Friday's comeback win over the Seattle Storm. Free agent additions Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner are also averaging double figures in scoring.

Griner (knee) has been limited recently, playing only 15 minutes at Seattle after missing the previous two games. But forwards Nia Coffey and Naz Hillmon -- both known for maximizing whatever minutes they get -- have helped fill the gaps with Griner not at 100%.

New Dream coach Karl Smesko has orchestrated an offensive turnaround: Atlanta is second in scoring (85.9 points per game) following a last-place finish in 2024 (77.0). Guard Jordin Canada (knee), who hasn't been able to play yet, should be a strong addition when she returns after averaging 10.6 points and 5.8 assists last season.

"[Smesko's] system has been working well. You get a lot of open shots," Gray told ESPN. "I feel like now we have the key pieces that we need to take us to that next level."

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. PHO (June 3), @ DAL (June 8)

Minnesota beat Seattle, Phoenix and Golden State last week. Still, the Lynx are not impressed with how they have played. Napheesa Collier, who missed Friday's close win over the Mercury because of a knee injury, told ESPN's Kendra Andrews that the 82-77 win over the Storm on May 27 was the Lynx's only "good game" of the season -- a reflection of the attention to detail they are demanding of themselves.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ WAS (June 5)

New York beat Golden State in back-to-back meetings, handled business against Washington, then finished the week with its first 100-point game of the season, flattening Connecticut by 48 in what was the second-largest margin of victory in WNBA history. The win made league history in two more ways: The Liberty's 53 field goal attempts are the fewest in a 100-point game and their 19 3-pointers tie their own record set earlier this season.

Jonquel Jones recorded double-doubles in all four wins, which included a season-high 18 rebounds against the Mystics.

Previous ranking: 5

Next 7 days: @ CON (June 6)

Atlanta, which won at Seattle and Los Angeles last week, is benefitting from the offensive prowess of its leading scorers -- Howard (20.5 PPG), Gray (19.1) and Griner (16.7) were all top 10 in scoring for Unrivaled's 3-on-3 league earlier this year.

Gray is having the best statistical season of her WNBA career, averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds. And Howard's scoring (17.6 PPG) is nearly identical to her past two seasons, with her assists (5.0 APG) and rebounds (5.6 RPG) on the up.

Rhyne Howard (left), Brionna Jones (center) and Allisha Gray (right) are each averaging double-digit scoring through the Atlanta Dream's first seven games. Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Previous ranking: 4

Next 7 days: @ MIN (June 3), vs. GS (June 5), vs. SEA (June 7)

With forward Alyssa Thomas (calf) sidelined and guard Kahleah Copper (knee) and forward Natasha Mack (back) yet to make their season debuts, we haven't seen the Mercury at full strength. But like Atlanta, Phoenix is off to a strong start. Last week featured wins over Chicago and Los Angeles and a loss to undefeated Minnesota on a buzzer-beater by Natisha Hiedeman. The Mercury's leading scorer, Satou Sabally, totaled 70 points and 28 rebounds between the three games.

They have also made some moves over the past seven days, waiving guard Sevgi Uzun -- who is playing for Turkey in EuroBasket later this month -- and signing 2023 first-round pick Haley Jones to a hardship contract after spending her first two seasons with Atlanta.

Previous ranking: 7

Next 7 days: @ GS (June 7)

A'ja Wilson might have been extra motivated to face former Aces teammates Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby when Los Angeles visited Las Vegas last Friday. Wilson had 35 points and 6 assists, both season highs, plus 13 rebounds in the Aces' 96-81 victory. Las Vegas then avenged its early-season loss to Seattle, holding off the Storm behind 19 points from Wilson on Sunday.

The reigning WNBA MVP leads Las Vegas in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

play 1:41 A'ja Wilson throws down 35 points in Aces' win A'ja Wilson has a game-high 35 points and 13 rebounds in the Aces' 96-81 win over the Sparks.

Previous ranking: 10

Next 7 days: @ IND (June 3) vs. NY (June 5), vs. CON (June 8)

Last week, the Mystics beat the Fever at a neutral-site game held in Baltimore, then fell at home to the Liberty. All things considered, it has been a solid start for a team that was expected to struggle this season.

Veteran guard Brittney Sykes leads Washington in points, assists, steals and blocks, while rookie forward Kiki Iriafen leads in rebounds.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. DAL (June 3), @ PHO (June 7)

After winning three in a row the week prior, Seattle lost three straight over this past week: at Minnesota, vs. Atlanta and at Las Vegas. The home loss to the Dream was particularly frustrating for the Storm, who led by 17 points early in the third quarter before letting that margin narrow to three heading into the fourth and ultimately losing 94-87. And while they rallied back from their own 17-point hole against the Aces, the Storm couldn't close the gap in the 75-70 defeat.

Previous ranking: 13

Next 7 days: vs. IND (June 7)

The Sky climbed out of last place with their first two wins of the season: back-to-back victories over the Wings. Center Kamilla Cardoso had a career-high 23 points in the first matchup at home, while guard Arial Atkins led the way with 26 at Dallas.

Those wins followed a five-point loss at Phoenix, so things might be looking up for Chicago.

play 1:59 Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings, 05/29/2025

Previous ranking: 6

Next 7 days: vs. WAS (June 3), @ CHI (June 7)

It was a rough week for Indiana: The news that Caitlin Clark (quad) would miss at least two weeks was followed by losses to Washington and Connecticut, the latter of which was the Sun's only win of the season. Clark's fellow guards Sydney Colson (leg) and Sophie Cunningham (ankle) were injured against Connecticut. Neither is expected to be out long, but the Fever still signed guard Aari McDonald via hardship exception.

Previous ranking: 8

Next 7 days: @ PHO (June 5) vs. LV (June 7), @ LA (June 9)

The expansion Valkyries had to face the WNBA's best teams last week, losing twice at New York and once at home to Minnesota. But there were positives: The second matchup against the Liberty was much closer -- a five-point margin compared to 28 in the first meeting -- and the Valkyries stayed close to the Lynx in every quarter except the third, when Golden State was outscored 17-8.

Previous ranking: 9

Next 7 days: @ DAL (June 6), vs. GS (June 9)

The Sparks lost three in a row -- vs. Atlanta, at Las Vegas and vs. Phoenix -- giving up an 18-point first-half lead against the Mercury to fall 85-80 on Sunday. The bigger issue, though, is the status of forward Rickea Jackson, who was not with the team the past two games because of personal reasons. A WNBA all-rookie selection in 2024, Jackson missed three games earlier this season while in the concussion protocol before returning to play 12 minutes against the Dream on May 27. She has appeared in only three of the Sparks' eight games.

Previous ranking: 11

Next 7 days: @ SEA (June 3) vs. LA (June 6), vs. MIN (June 8)

Dallas got its first win of the season last week with a season-high 109 points against Connecticut but then dropped back-to-back games against Chicago. Rookie guard Paige Bueckers was placed in concussion protocol following the May 29 loss and missed the second meeting with the Sky. She is expected to be out at least one more game.

Previous ranking: 12

Next 7 days: vs. ATL (June 6), @ WAS (June 8)

The Sun beat the Fever 85-83 on Friday behind Marina Mabrey's 26 points, but the celebration of the season's first win didn't last long. Connecticut lost 100-58 at New York two days later -- the Sun shot 31.1% while allowing the Liberty to make 62.3% of their attempts. Connecticut has lost by 20 or more points four times in seven games.