The WNBA followed up on an allegation that a Seattle Storm assistant coach cursed at a Las Vegas Aces player after the teams' game Sunday in Seattle, a league source with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday. However, the source said there is not an investigation into the Storm.

The source did not say who made the allegation or whom it was against. The Aces beat the Storm 75-70 at Climate Pledge Arena. It was the teams' second meeting this season; the Storm won the first 102-82 on May 25 in Seattle.

After last season, longtime Storm player Jewell Loyd filed a complaint against Seattle's coaching staff, sources told ESPN. Subsequently, she requested a trade and was sent to Las Vegas in a three-team deal Feb. 1.

The Storm hired a law firm to investigate the accusations of harassment and bullying by the team's coaches regarding player performance. The completion of that investigation was announced in December with no finding of any violations.

Storm head coach Noelle Quinn told reporters in February, "I believe that the organization did the right thing. Throughout this entire process, the communication level was tremendously high. I felt supported in a lot of ways and I know my staff felt supported as well. With anything like this, it is important to take the right steps and our organization did that."