No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers tallies 15 points, eight assists, three steals and three blocks in the Wings' loss to the Sky. (2:13)

Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in April's WNBA draft, and perennial MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas are both set to return to the court Wednesday when the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury face off in Phoenix.

Bueckers has missed the last four games for the Dallas Wings due to a concussion and then an illness, while Thomas has missed the past five due to a calf issue. Bueckers had cleared concussion protocol after a three-game absence but then missed Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Lynx with the illness.

"She's been working behind the scenes and so she's good to go and we'll be all set for tomorrow," Wings coach Chris Koclanes told reporters Tuesday, adding she will not be on a minutes restriction.

The 6-foot guard and UConn national champion is averaging 14.7 points (second on the team), 6.7 assists (third in the league), 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals through six games. Her 34 minutes per contest are a team high.

The Wings sport at a league-worst 1-9 record and announced Tuesday that point guard Ty Harris (knee) will miss the rest of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery. They are also short more players with center Teaira McCowan having left for EuroBasket and fellow center Luisa Geiselsoder set to depart for the event later this week.

Prior to being sidelined, Thomas was off to a stellar start for the Mercury -- her new home after having played the entirety of her career with the Connecticut Sun -- averaging 15.2 points, 8.0 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. This is the longest stretch Thomas, who is known for her toughness and durability, has been sidelined in a WNBA season since she missed time with an Achilles tear in 2021.

"The plan is for AT to play," Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts told reporters on Tuesday. "She's been trending in the right direction. She had a really good day today, her and [Natasha] Mack. I'm excited to get those two back."

Phoenix has been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2025 WNBA campaign so far: After overhauling their roster in the offseason, including parting ways with Diana Taurasi (retirement) and Brittney Griner (free agency), the Mercury are off to a 6-4 start, good for fourth in the standings. That's all been without 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper -- the returning centerpiece of their new Big Three, which also includes Thomas and Satou Sabally -- and Mack (back) to start the season.

Even without Thomas, Phoenix didn't completely falter, going 2-3 with one of those losses by only three points to the Minnesota Lynx.

Copper was ruled out on opening weekend for four to six weeks after undergoing a left knee arthroscopy.