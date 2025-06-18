Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Sparks signed guard Grace Berger to a hardship contract through the rest of the season on Tuesday.

The signing comes after the Sparks ruled star guard Kelsey Plum out for Tuesday's game against the visiting Seattle Storm because of a lower leg injury.

Berger was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 draft by the Indiana Fever. In two seasons with the team, she averaged 3.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 47 games.

Berger, 26, played for Ormanspor in Turkey after the 2024 WNBA season and averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. She went to training camp with the Minnesota Lynx this spring before being released.

Plum leads the Sparks in scoring (20.9) and assists (5.6) in her first season with Los Angeles. She averages a league-high 36 minutes per game.

Plum was a three-time All-Star with the Las Vegas Aces before being traded to the Sparks in the offseason.

Los Angeles also will be without starting guard Odyssey Sims (personal reasons) on Tuesday. Sims averages 10.5 points per game.