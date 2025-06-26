Open Extended Reactions

Three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson reached the 5,000-point mark in her career Wednesday night during the Aces-Sun game in Las Vegas, becoming the fastest player in league history to hit that milestone.

Wilson did it in her 238th game, ahead of Breanna Stewart (242), Diana Taurasi (243) and Angel McCoughtry (257). She is the 28th player in WNBA history with 5,000 career points. Taurasi, who retired earlier this year after 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, is the WNBA's career scoring leader with 10,646 points.

Wilson started Wednesday's game seven points shy of 5,000. She scored her seventh and eighth points on a layup with 4:04 left in the second quarter. The crowd at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas erupted, with fans holding up "5,000" signs. Wilson stayed business-like in her demeanor, but got congratulations from her teammates and some of the Sun players.

Wilson, 28, led the Aces to WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023. The No. 1 pick out of South Carolina in 2018, Wilson was MVP in 2020, 2022 and 2024.