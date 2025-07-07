Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James combine for 51 points as the Wings take down the Mercury. (1:52)

DALLAS -- The Dallas Wings will try again showcasing a Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers matchup at the home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

The Wings said Monday the club is moving the Aug. 1 game against Clark and the Indiana Fever to American Airlines Center.

What was supposed to be the first matchup of the past two No. 1 picks in the WNBA draft was held at the AAC on June 27. Clark missed the Fever's 94-86 victory due to a groin injury. Bueckers scored 27 points, the second-highest total of her rookie season.

If Clark returns this week from the groin injury that has sidelined her the past five games, the first meeting with Bueckers could come Sunday at Indianapolis.

Despite Clark's absence last month, the Wings' first game at the home of the Mavs drew 20,409 fans. It was the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to draw at least 20,000.

Included in the crowd were nine-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks, star Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons and Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft by the Mavericks last month.

The Wings normally play at the 7,000-seat College Park Center on the Texas-Arlington campus, about 20 miles from downtown Dallas. The Wings, who relocated in 2016 from Tulsa, Oklahoma, are planning to move into a renovated arena at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas in the next year or two.