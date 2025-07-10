Open Extended Reactions

Three-time MVP A'ja Wilson has been ruled out of the Las Vegas Aces' game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday after injuring her right wrist on Tuesday.

After undergoing an MRI Wednesday morning, Wilson was first listed as questionable but then was downgraded to out on Thursday morning.

Wilson, who was averaging 21.9 points and nine rebounds per game entering Tuesday, missed three games earlier this season while in concussion protocol, with the Aces going 2-1 in that span. Las Vegas also lost to the Liberty on Tuesday after Wilson exited the game early.

The injury occurred six minutes into the second quarter when Wilson landed hard on her right arm and wrist after going up for a layup. She remained on the floor for a few minutes with her team surrounding her but was able to get up under her own power.

She stayed in the game for the next few possessions before going back to the locker room. She was ruled out during halftime.