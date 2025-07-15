Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride will replace injured Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard as a reserve in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Tuesday.

McBride was chosen by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who names any needed replacement players for the game.

McBride will play for her Lynx teammate Napheesa Collier's team in the game at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Howard was selected by Collier in the All-Star player draft. Team Collier will take on fellow captain Caitlin Clark's team.

It is the fifth All-Star appearance for McBride, 33, and her second in a row. She is currently averaging 14.1 points and 3.1 assists for the first-place Lynx, 19-4.

Howard was one of the 12 reserves selected by the league's coaches. But she will be sidelined for the rest of July due to a left knee injury she suffered in Friday's loss to the Indiana Fever. Howard, the No. 1 draft pick in 2022, was named an All-Star for the third time this season.