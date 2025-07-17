Fever star Clark to sit out home All-Star Weekend

Caitlin Clark appears to be in pain with less than a minute left and exits the game for the Fever. (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will not participate in this weekend's WNBA All-Star events, she announced via the team Thursday, after she suffered a right groin injury Tuesday.

Clark, who has dealt with injury issues much of the season, had been named a starter and captain for Saturday's All-Star Game last month after receiving the most fan votes. She had also been announced to participate in the first 3-point contest of her career.

"I'm so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. ... I know this will be the best All-Star yet," Clark said in a statement. "I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy [Brondello] coach our team to a win."

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will choose another player to replace Clark in the All-Star Game. Engelbert previously appointed the Minnesota Lynx's Kayla McBride to replace the Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard (knee injury), and Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally has also announced that she will miss the game with an ankle injury.

Clark underwent imaging Wednesday to determine the extent of her groin injury, with Fever coach Stephanie White saying she was considered day-to-day. Clark missed Wednesday's loss to the New York Liberty, the 10th regular-season game she has missed (11th including the Commissioner's Cup final) this year.

Before this season, Clark had never missed a game in her college or pro career. Dating back to the preseason, she has dealt with two left quad injuries and one to her left groin that have caused her to miss game action.

The Fever are off until Tuesday, when they face the Liberty again.