INDIANAPOLIS -- Napheesa Collier scored a record 36 points to help her team beat Team Clark 151-131 in the WNBA All-Star Game that was devoid of defense and full of 4-point shots.

This record offensive effort came a year after the league's annual exhibition game was a competitive contest that pitted the U.S Olympic team against WNBA All-Stars.

The game capped off a weekend where negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement took centerstage. Players wore warmup shirts before the game that said "Pay us what you owe us."

Collier was named the game's MVP. As she waited to get her trophy the crowd chanted "Pay them more" and All-Star Brittney Sykes held up a sign saying "Pay the Players."

Captain Caitlin Clark was unable to play for her team because of a groin injury she suffered earlier this week. She still served as ambassador for the weekend.

Known for her deep logo 3-pointers, Clark would have loved a chance at the 4-point shot that was added to this game which was 28-feet from the basket.

Most Points in WNBA All-Star Game Points 2025 Napheesa Collier 36 2024 Arike Ogunbowale 34 2024 Breanna Stewart 31 2023 Jewell Loyd 31 2023 Kelsey Plum 30 2022 Kelsey Plum 30 2015 Maya Moore 30

Both teams took advantage of the deep shot en route to the record-setting offensive night.

The 151 points scored by Team Collier broke the mark put up by Team Stewart of 143 in 2023 for the most in an All-Star Game. Collier's point total broke Arike Ogunbowale's previous record of 34 points scored last year.

The combined total of 282 also surpassed the previous high total of 270 set in 2023.

While there was little defense played, both teams challenged plays in the fourth quarter with the game not in doubt. One was successful and one wasn't.

The game also featured rookies Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen making up the largest rookie contingent at the game since 2011. Citron and Iriafen were on Team Clark, and Bueckers was a starter for Napheesa Collier's team.