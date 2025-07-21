Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was officially listed as out with a right groin injury for Tuesday's matchup against the New York Liberty, while 2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones (ankle) is off the injury report and is set to make her return for her first game since June 19.

Clark will miss her 11th regular-season game (12th overall including the Commissioner's Cup final) due to injury after not being sidelined across her collegiate career and rookie WNBA season. The two-time All-Star and 2024 No. 1 pick had previously been sidelined for two earlier stretches this summer with left quad and left groin injuries. Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds this year.

Jones, meanwhile, has been limited to nine games this season after spraining her right ankle in early June and then, after a brief absence, aggravating the injury a few weeks later. The defending champion Liberty have struggled in her absence and are just 7-5 in contests without the five-time All-Star and 2021 league MVP, sliding in the rankings after a 9-0 start.

The 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season while shooting 43.8% clip from the 3-point arc.

The Fever and Liberty tip off at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN for their second meeting in a week, both without Clark. The teams met this past Wednesday, also in Brooklyn, where New York prevailed 98-77.