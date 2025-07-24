Alexa Philippou joins "NBA Today" to break down Caitlin Clark's injury situation and how the Fever plan to handle it. (1:35)

How far away from recovery is Caitlin Clark? (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has no timetable for her return to the court, the team announced Thursday.

The 2024 No. 1 pick underwent further medical evaluations this week and will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehab, the team said, with "the priority on her long-term health and well-being."

No additional injuries or damage were discovered from the tests, the team said.

Clark has not played since she injured her right groin July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. She ultimately backed out of the WNBA All-Star Weekend after being tabbed an All-Star Game starter and captain and missed the 3-point contest.

The 6-foot guard has missed 11 regular-season games and the Commissioner's Cup final while being sidelined for three separate stretches. She previously dealt with left quad and left groin injuries.

She is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games this season.

The Fever, considered a WNBA title contender at the beginning of the year, sit at 12-12 and seventh in the standings heading into Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Aces.