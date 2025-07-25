Alexa Philippou joins "NBA Today" to break down Caitlin Clark's injury situation and how the Fever plan to handle it. (1:35)

An autographed Caitlin Clark Logowoman rookie card sold for $660,000 (including buyer's premium) at auction Thursday night, nearly doubling the record paid for a women's card.

The 1-of-1 numbered, autographed 2024 Panini Instant Rookie Royalty WNBA Flawless Platinum Caitlin Clark Logowoman card was pulled live on online shopping marketplace Whatnot three weeks ago. Ungraded but sealed and encased by Panini, it went straight to auction at Fanatics Collect.

The previous record for a women's sports card was $366,000 (including buyer's premium) for Clark's 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Prizm card, which was sold at Goldin Auctions in March. That card was also numbered 1-of-1 and received twin perfect 10 card and autograph grades from Professional Sports Authenticator.

An autographed Caitlin Clark rookie card went straight to auction shortly after it was pulled and sold for a women's sports card record of $660,000. Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Another Clark card, also from Panini's recent Rookie Royalty WNBA release, might challenge the newly set record. A 1-of-1 numbered, autographed Clark Logowoman currently sits at $219,600 (with buyer's premium) at Goldin Auctions and is due to enter extended bidding Aug. 9.

While the Rookie Royalty WNBA Clark cards all feature on-card autographs - the $366,000 Clark Prizm card is a sticker autograph -- with inscriptions, the Logowoman patches aren't game-used or player-worn.

