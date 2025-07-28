Sky waive veteran guard Moriah Jefferson

Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Sky waived veteran guard Moriah Jefferson on Monday after parts of two seasons with the team.

Jefferson, 31, was acquired from the Connecticut Sun in a July trade last season. In five games (one start) this season, she averaged 1.4 points with 1.8 assists.

Since she was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2016 by the San Antonio Stars, Jefferson averaged 8.3 points with 3.3 assists in 207 games (144 starts) for six different franchises. She finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2016.

Jefferson was a four-time NCAA champion at UConn from 2013-16 and was named first-team All-America in 2016.