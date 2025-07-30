Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Late in the first quarter Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink collected a pass from teammate Julie Allemand, gathered herself behind the arc and, with her first shot attempt in a WNBA game in 13 months, drained the 3-pointer.

The crowd roared as she ran back on defense, with Brink lifting her arms into the air and cracking a smile.

The moment was a weight off her shoulders as, a year-plus removed from tearing her left ACL, Brink made her highly anticipated return to the court in the Sparks' 89-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

"I definitely was a little nervous at first," Brink said, "but once I got in, it felt like riding a bike.

"Great day. 10 out of 10."

Brink, who was on a minutes restriction (15), finished with 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block and a plus-minus of plus-7 in just shy of 14 minutes of play.

"I thought she did a good job," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. "To be honest, she was more comfortable out there than I anticipated her to be, just because how long she's been out, and coming in midseason is hard."

Added teammate Kelsey Plum: "I was really proud of her. I told her after game, 'Cam, it's very impressive to come in and make the impact that you did.' ... I thought she was phenomenal."

Cheers rang out as Brink, the Sparks' No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, went to the table to check in for her first action of the night, and then again once she finally subbed in following a Sparks timeout.

Brink said she had over 20 loved ones in the stands for the momentous occasion.

"It's an emotional moment when you've been out for 13 months and you actually have the uniform on and you're going to get to play," Roberts said. "She loves basketball, so she's finally getting the chance to be out there and be with her teammates that she's been watching for 13 months, and I think that's her happy place."

Brink said she felt she was in the flow of things once she got in and that her teammates helped her feel comfortable as she got re-acclimated to live gameplay.

Some things will still take time to come back. Brink admitted she didn't feel as fast as she was last year and said that while she doesn't love minutes restrictions, she will now work up to playing closer to 20 to 25 minutes.

But her usual competitive fire was on full display, including on one play in the third where she initially got beat on defense by NaLyssa Smith but recovered in time to deliver her first block of the season.

"I really missed it," Brink said. "That's definitely my favorite part of basketball, is just competing, working my butt off. So it's really fun to be out there with my teammates and feed off of the crowd. I won't ever forget it."

Brink has been a crucial part of the Sparks' rebuilding effort since they drafted her last year. She dazzled early on, particularly defensively, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game before going down with the injury on June 18, 2024, 15 games into her WNBA career.

Brink said on a recent episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune that she also tore her meniscus on the play.

The 2021 Stanford national champion said that while there is a bit of fear and doubt in the back of her mind, she felt ready to return in recent days after playing full speed and not thinking about her knee.

"I know I'm ready," she said, "because when I'm playing, I'm smiling."

While her recovery had its setbacks, the entire journey ultimately made her more resilient, she added.

"I'm just thankful for the process, the people who've helped me along the way, and just happy to be playing the sport I love again," Brink said. "I'm tougher than I thought, you're always stronger than you think. There's so many lessons I've learned, but I think if I can come back from this, there's not much I can't do."

Roberts emphasized the team doesn't want to put too much pressure on Brink as she works her way back. But the Sparks -- who entered Tuesday on a league-best five-game win streak before falling to an 11-15 record -- are hopeful that as she gets more comfortable, their second-year star can help elevate their defense to complement their emerging high-octane offense.

L.A.'s defensive execution was lacking Tuesday, when three-time MVP A'ja Wilson rattled off 17 first-quarter points before finishing with 34 plus 10 rebounds for her 21st career 30-10 game, while Jackie Young tallied her first career triple-double (18 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists). Las Vegas (14-13) has now won five of its past seven games.