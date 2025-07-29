WNBA Power Rankings: Sparks, Valkyries headed in opposite directions

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA's two California teams, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Golden State Valkyries, seem to be heading in opposite directions.

The 11-14 Sparks have the league's longest active winning streak at five games -- they jump three spots in this week's ESPN Power Rankings as a result -- while the 11-13 Valkyries have lost six of their eight games so far this month.

Los Angeles also returns a key player from injury as Golden State loses one.

Sparks forward Cameron Brink, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, returns to action Tuesday against the Aces. The former Stanford star was limited to 15 games as a rookie after suffering an ACL injury in June 2024. She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks before the injury.

Brink's much-anticipated return seems even more fortuitous with how the Sparks are playing. Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens and Rickea Jackson are all averaging double-figure scoring, and Julie Allemand has settled into the starting point guard role with two 10-assist games in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries have lost their leading scorer and rebounder, Kayla Thornton, for the rest of the season after knee surgery. She was the expansion franchise's first All-Star.

There is some good news for Golden State: French center Iliana Rupert joined the team last week after missing the first half of the season because of overseas commitments.

We've seen some abrupt turnarounds -- for good and bad -- from teams all season. But for now, the Sparks look more like a playoff team than the Valkyries do, which wasn't the case a month ago.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. NY (July 30), @ LV (Aug. 2)

Minnesota beat Chicago and Las Vegas last week, but the Lynx's defense was too lax in Sunday's 90-86 loss to Atlanta -- their only home loss of 2025, save for the Commissioner's Cup final. It was also just the third time this season that the league's top defensive team allowed 90 or more points in a game.

Minnesota's long-awaited rematch with last year's WNBA Finals opponent, New York, finally comes Wednesday.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ MIN (July 30), @ CON (Aug. 1), @ CON (Aug. 3)

The Liberty won their first two games following Jonquel Jones' return from injury but were shaky without Breanna Stewart. She left Saturday's 101-99 loss to Los Angeles early because of a leg injury, then didn't play in Monday's 92-82 loss at Dallas. The Liberty looked listless against the Wings until the fourth quarter, but the hole was dug too deep at that point.

While they await the arrival of Emma Meesseman, who signed with the team earlier this month, the Liberty will hope Stewart is better soon. Their first of four games against first-place Minnesota is Wednesday.

play 1:13 Wings hold on to defeat Liberty 92-82 The Wings get out to a big lead and hold on to defeat the Liberty.

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. GS (July 29), @ DAL (July 30), vs. PHO (Aug. 1), vs. WAS (Aug. 3)

Like Los Angeles, Atlanta made a big jump in this week's rankings thanks to victories at Phoenix and Minnesota to close out a six-game road swing, with Brittney Griner posting a season-high 22 points against the Lynx. While the Dream did fall to the Aces last Tuesday, it was a beneficial week overall for the Dream, who await Rhyne Howard's (knee) return to the lineup.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ IND (July 30), @ ATL (Aug. 1), @ CHI (Aug. 3)

Phoenix lost two of three games last week despite welcoming Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper back from injury: to Atlanta and at New York. But the Mercury did have a big second half at Washington to beat the Mystics 88-72 on Sunday -- a much-needed win with three more games left of a five-game road swing.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. PHO (July 30), @ DAL (Aug. 1), @ SEA (Aug. 3)

The Fever followed up their 14-point loss at New York last Tuesday with an 80-70 win at home against Las Vegas and a 93-78 victory at Chicago. With Caitlin Clark (groin) out indefinitely, guard Kelsey Mitchell has taken over. She has led Indiana in scoring in each of the past eight games, including a season-high 35 points against the Sky on Sunday, and is averaging 20.2 points on the season.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. LA (Aug. 1), vs. IND (Aug. 3)

The Storm went 2-2 this past week, with wins over Chicago and Connecticut and losses to Dallas and Washington. Skylar Diggins, who had the first triple-double in WNBA All-Star Game history earlier this month, had another Monday as Seattle beat Connecticut 101-85. The Storm's biggest issue is inconsistency: They have alternated wins and losses for the past nine games, dating back to July 6.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. LV (July 29), @ SEA (Aug. 1)

The Sparks' five-game winning streak included two victories each against Connecticut and Washington, but those weren't as impressive as Saturday's 101-99 win at New York, secured by Rickea Jackson's layup at the buzzer. Yes, Breanna Stewart was injured early and left the game. And yes, the Liberty were playing on back-to-back days. But a road win over the defending league champions is fuel for a team already on a roll.

play 1:14 Rickea Jackson's buzzer-beater gives Sparks their fifth straight win Rickea Jackson hits a buzzer-beater to lift the Sparks over the Liberty.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ LA (July 29), vs. MIN (Aug. 2), vs. GS (Aug. 3)

Las Vegas is a .500 team that had a .500 week, with wins against Atlanta and Dallas and losses at Indiana and Minnesota. The Aces did record their season-high in scoring with 106 points against the Wings on Sunday. Jewell Loyd came off the bench for the first time since joining the team to record 20 points, while Kierstan Bell, who replaced Loyd in the starting lineup, had 19.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs CHI (July 29), vs. GS (July 31), @ ATL (Aug. 3)

The Mystics have lost three of their past four games, with two of those coming this past week to Los Angeles and Phoenix. Keep an eye on All-Stars Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, as WNBA rookies sometimes can show the effects of fatigue in the second half of the season. The Mystics are currently in playoff position, and actually reaching the postseason would be a notable accomplishment for Washington's year.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: @ ATL (July 29), @ WAS (July 31), @ CHI (Aug. 1), @ LV (Aug. 3)

The Valkyries' first game after it was announced Kayla Thornton would be out for the season was an 86-76 win over the Wings on Friday. Then on Sunday, they were blown out 95-64 by the Sun in the first of five consecutive road games. Golden State will need to dig deep to find its identity without Thornton.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: vs. ATL (July 30), vs. IND (Aug. 1)

The Wings beat Seattle and New York while losing to Golden State and Las Vegas over this past week. Arike Ogunbowale shot a combined 50% from the field, her best shooting stretch over four games this season. The Wings' largest lead in Monday's victory over the Liberty was 30 points, but New York eventually cut it to six before falling 92-82. Still, at this point, winning in any way is a good game for Dallas.

play 2:29 Bueckers, Ogunbowale combine for 40 in Wings' win Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers both drop 20 points in the Wings' 92-82 victory over the Liberty.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ WAS (July 29), vs. GS (Aug. 1), vs. PHO (Aug. 3)

Chicago lost to Minnesota, Seattle and Indiana last week to extend the Sky's losing streak to five games, averaging just 66 points per game over that stretch. All-Star Angel Reese has been out the past two games because of a back injury. The Sky are really hurting with guards Ariel Atkins (leg) and Hailey Van Lith (ankle) also out.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. NY (Aug. 1), vs. NY (Aug. 3)

The Sun welcomed back guard Marina Mabrey, who last played June 20 and missed nine games because of a knee injury. Between losses to Los Angeles and Seattle, Connecticut clobbered Golden State by 31 points on Sunday. The Sun remain firmly in the cellar, but that win was at least a ray of light.