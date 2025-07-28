Open Extended Reactions

The Aug. 7 WNBA trade deadline might not produce much in the way of fireworks. The WNBA's hard salary cap makes in-season deals challenging, and 10 of the league's 13 teams are within striking distance of the playoffs, meaning more are looking to add talent for the stretch run than trade it away.

Still, it's possible for teams to help their playoff push at the deadline. We've already seen one in-season trade, with the Las Vegas Aces acquiring NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings and plugging her immediately into their starting lineup. And the Minnesota Lynx bolstered their team for last year's Finals run by adding Myisha Hines-Allen at the deadline.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some realistic trades that could shake up WNBA rosters looking ahead to this year's playoffs and beyond.

Marina Mabrey requested a trade last season. Could she be on the move before the 2025 trade deadline on Aug. 7? Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Storm add Mabrey to backcourt

Seattle Storm get: Guard Marina Mabrey

Connecticut Sun get: Forwards Alysha Clark and Katie Lou Samuelson, 2026 first-round pick

In the wake of the trade sending Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas this past offseason, the Storm are in an interesting spot heading into the deadline. Seattle is competing for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs and also owns three first-round picks in the 2026 draft, with extra ones coming from the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks.

That could put Seattle in position to upgrade now while keeping an eye on the future. All-Star Brittney Sykes would probably top the Storm's wish list, but with the Washington Mystics in playoff position, she might not be available. There's no such concern with Mabrey, who unsuccessfully requested a trade from Connecticut last offseason. With the Sun at 3-20 and Mabrey headed toward unrestricted free agency, a deadline deal makes sense.

The biggest challenge for Seattle in dealing for a backcourt upgrade -- with Ariel Atkins of the Chicago Sky another plausible option -- is creating cap room. The Storm have $223 of space right now, per the Her Hoop Stats WNBA salary cap database, meaning Seattle would have to send back a big salary in return. Inevitably, that would be Clark, who has averaged fewer than 13 MPG during a 4-4 Storm stretch starting July 9.

Losing Clark's veteran presence would be painful for the Storm, and everyone involved would surely want a buyout agreement that would allow her to join another contender. If Seattle is serious about winning a playoff series, however, the team could use more scoring threats. Only the Storm's five starters are averaging more than 5 PPG this season. Mabrey, who has scored double digits each of the past six seasons, would be a huge upgrade with her shooting and playmaking.

A Mabrey deal won't likely recoup what Connecticut gave up to get her midseason last year -- a costly pick swap that allows the Chicago Sky to swap the Phoenix Mercury's first-round pick for the Sun's, all but guaranteed to be in the lottery. Seattle's own first-round pick will likely land outside the top 10. But that's better than letting Mabrey walk in free agency next offseason.

Edwards returns to Connecticut

Connecticut Sun get: Forward Aaliyah Edwards

Washington Mystics get: Guard Bria Hartley, 2026 first-round pick (worse of Chicago/Phoenix), 2027 second-round pick

ESPN's Kendra Andrews and Alexa Philippou reported at the start of the month that the Mystics are working to trade Edwards, who has been surpassed on the Mystics' power forward depth chart by rookie All-Star Kiki Iriafen. After starting half of her games and averaging 21.8 MPG as a rookie, Edwards is down to 14.2 this season.

When she has played, Edwards has been somewhat more productive this season, and she's a year removed from being drafted No. 6. If the Sun could get the former UConn Huskies star for their post-swap-pick, which would be 13th if the season ended today, that would be a strong addition to their youth movement.

The looming expansion draft is one potential incentive for Washington to get what it can now for Edwards. Draft picks don't need to be protected, opening a spot for one of the Mystics' other young players. Additionally, Hartley might help Washington at point guard. Back in the WNBA after a two-season absence, she has shot 35% on 3s for Connecticut.

Washington Mystics reserves Emily Engstler, left, and Aaliyah Edwards could both be on the move. Stephen Goslings/NBAE via Getty Images

Lynx load up for playoffs

Minnesota Lynx get: Forward Emily Engstler

Washington Mystics get: Forward Diamond Miller, 2027 second-round pick

Depending on what happens with Edwards, Engstler could be one of the most interesting players to watch at the deadline. After she averaged 15.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per 36 minutes in 2024, Engstler was a trade target last offseason, according to a league source, but the Mystics rebuffed offers for her.

Even more so than Edwards, Engstler has been buried on Washington's depth chart this season. Saturday was the first time Engstler played more than six minutes since July 3. She hasn't shot well this season after hitting 47% of her 3s last season on a small sample of attempts (57), but she continues to rack up rebounds, steals and blocks at impressive rates.

Because she's making the WNBA minimum, Engstler is gettable for just about any team. This deal sends her to Minnesota, which hasn't found consistent depth beyond top reserves Natisha Hiedeman and Jessica Shepard. With few wing options available to be signed to low-cost contracts, the Lynx could ask Engstler to play on the perimeter, something she has done at times with the Mystics.

On the other side, Washington would take a flier on Miller, the No. 2 pick in 2023, who has totaled just 437 minutes over the past two seasons.

In Indiana, Myisha Hines-Allen could be a third post behind starters Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Fever upgrade frontcourt

Indiana Fever get: Forward Myisha Hines-Allen

Dallas Wings get: Center Damiris Dantas, 2026 second-round pick

Like Mabrey, Hines-Allen could plausibly be on the move midseason again. She lost her starting job in late June, and Dallas is hoping to get forward Maddy Siegrist back by season's end. When Siegrist was diagnosed with an anterolateral tibial plateau fracture in mid-June, the Wings' release said she was "expected to make a full recovery and return to the Wings lineup later this season."

After shooting 36% on 3s last season, split between the Mystics and Lynx, Hines-Allen is down to 30% this season. Since Hines-Allen is a career 35% shooter, improvement should be expected. Even that down season from Hines-Allen has been better beyond the arc than Dantas, shooting 26.5% (34% career but just 31% since 2021).

As a third post behind starters Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard, Hines-Allen should be an improvement. And with the Wings five games out of the eighth seed, getting anything in return would probably make this trade worth it.