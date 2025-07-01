Sonia Citron sinks it from downtown for the Mystics vs. the Wings. (0:16)

The Washington Mystics are engaged in trade conversations to find second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards a new home, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Multiple teams have reached out to the Mystics to inquire about Edwards, and Washington is taking the calls, sources said.

Edwards, the sixth pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, has seen her minutes dwindle this season after playing a larger role on the team last year. The Mystics sport a crowded frontcourt also featuring young stars Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin and veteran Stefanie Dolson.

As a rookie, Edwards averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game, starting in 17 of 34 contests for the injury-plagued Mystics. In her second year she is averaging 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game coming off the bench.

Edwards is a former All-American at UConn and two-time Olympian with the Canadian national team. She missed the Mystics' first four regular-season games with a low-back contusion she sustained during training camp.

Washington is in the midst of a new era, having brought on a new general manager and coaching staff this past offseason. But a third of the way through the 2025 campaign, the Mystics have surpassed projected preseason success at 8-9, 0.5 games back of a playoff spot, largely due to the success of their rookie lottery pick duo Iriafen and Sonia Citron.

Edwards could be an attractive pickup for a team as a young player with a high upside who will still be on her rookie-scale contract next year, when the majority of veterans in the league will hit free agency in anticipation of a new collective bargaining agreement.

The WNBA trade deadline is not until Aug. 7.