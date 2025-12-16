New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu's home in Los Angeles was burglarized Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to the home at about 8 p.m., after two suspects smashed through a glass door at the rear of the residence, setting off the security alarm.

Authorities said several handbags worth more than $60,000 were stolen from the residence, where Ionescu lives with husband Hroniss Grasu, an NFL offensive lineman. The couple was not at home during the burglary.

No arrests were made, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Ionescu, 28, is a four-time WNBA All-Star and won a championship with the Liberty in 2024. Grasu was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2015 and last played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

Monday's break-in was the latest instance of a high-profile athlete's home being burglarized in the past year. It occurred one day after Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons' home in Tennessee was broken into while his team was on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.