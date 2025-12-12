Open Extended Reactions

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally has been ruled out of playing in Unrivaled indefinitely as she continues to deal with lingering symptoms from a concussion sustained during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, the 3-on-3 league announced Friday.

Sabally sustained the concussion Oct. 8 in the fourth quarter of Game 3. With 4:26 left in the game, her head slammed into a Las Vegas Aces defender's knee as Sabally fell to the floor chasing the rebound.

She remained on the ground for an extended period before attempting to get up. Appearing unsteady on her feet, Sabally was helped back to the floor before eventually being assisted to the locker room by a teammate and a Mercury staffer.

Sabally was ruled out of Game 4 of the series, which saw the Aces sweep the Mercury and claim their third WNBA title in four years.

Sabally, who is under a multiyear deal with Unrivaled, was slated to play for Phantom BC when the league's second season tips off in January. In Unrivaled's inaugural season, Sabally averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists with Phantom, which finished last in the standings (4-10).

She has not been ruled out of the entire season, with Unrivaled saying she will be reevaluated at a later date. Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes has been signed to replace Sabally on Phantom. Hayes played in Unrivaled last season with Laces BC.

Unrivaled will tip off its new season Jan. 5.