The Toronto Tempo unveiled the uniforms for their inaugural season Tuesday morning, featuring designs that are "rooted in the city, built for its fans, and crafted to reflect the Tempo's forward-driving spirit."

"Today marks another meaningful milestone on our journey to bringing Canada's first WNBA team to life," Toronto chief marketing officer Whitney Bell said in a news release. "Every detail of these uniforms is intentional. From the [color] story to the speed lines, we've created a design that brings our brand to life and represents our city, our fans, and our team. We cannot wait for our players -- and our fans -- to wear them with pride."

The Tempo's uniforms feature the team's signature colors -- Borealis Blue and Tempo Bordeaux. Running down each side of the uniforms are the six speed lines that are also represented in the franchise's primary logo. The six lines represent not only the six boroughs that make up Toronto but also the five players on the court and the support of the sixth player -- the fans.

The placement of the stripes, as well as the variation in thickness, mirrors the heartbeat, shifts in pace and rhythm of both the city and the game, which Toronto says is a nod to "basketball's natural tempos and moments of momentum."

The Tempo will wear two versions of the uniform: the WNBA Nike Heroine Edition in white and the WNBA Nike Explorer Edition in Tempo Bordeaux, a colorway the franchise says "expands the franchise's presence within lifestyle culture."