DURHAM, N.C. -- Two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese said she plans to return to the Chicago Sky after a rocky finish to her second season led to speculation that she might have played her last game for the franchise.

"I'm under contract, so yes, I plan on returning to the Sky," Reese said Friday from USA Basketball training camp. "[I'm] continuing to talk to [coach] Tyler [Marsh] and building that relationship with [general manager] Jeff [Pagliocca] and Tyler."

Last season, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (12.6) and double-doubles (23) while also pacing the Sky in scoring (14.7 points) and assists (3.7). But her relationship with the franchise, which drafted her No. 7 in 2024, became strained after she expressed concern to the Chicago Tribune over the Sky's point guard situation and indicated the team has to get great players this offseason or she might consider moving on.

The Sky deemed those comments as "detrimental to the team" and suspended her for the first half of their next game, but she didn't play in the second half of that game or the following three games to end the season. The team said she was out because of a back injury.

The Sky went 1-13 last season without Reese (10-34 overall) and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Reese's rookie contract runs through 2026 with a team option for 2027.

Reese apologized publicly and privately to teammates for her comments to the Chicago Tribune.

"Angel is an ascending young talent in this league who's had two very, very good seasons here in Chicago," Pagliocca said in September. "Obviously, we went through what we did. I feel like we closed the chapter on it. She spoke to her teammates. She spoke publicly. We moved on as a team. She's a special player. And I have good conversations with Angel daily, with her team daily. They're constant, and they're productive."

Reese added Friday that she is fully recovered from the back injury that limited her to just 30 games in 2025. She is one of 10 players making their senior national team camp debuts this weekend at Duke, alongside Caitlin Clark, JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers.

"It's something that you don't take for granted," Reese said. "I haven't done USA since I was in college, and then to be back here, to potentially be on the senior team, is really, really important to me. I've dreamed of playing for the Olympics and especially for L.A. because I want to represent this country well. I'm really excited to be here, and I'm really enjoying this moment."