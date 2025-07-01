Open Extended Reactions

You might think, in her eighth WNBA season, A'ja Wilson has seen it all. But she admits she and the Las Vegas Aces have faced new challenges this year. Wilson's response is part of why she's a three-time MVP: She is committed to figuring it out.

"That's when I have to be not just be the vocal leader, but I have to show it. I have to remain calm so my teammates can understand that we're good," Wilson said Sunday. "Even though the situation's very unfamiliar to me. I take this as a big learning season for all of us."

The Aces are at .500, and last week was a snapshot of the inconsistency that has frustrated them this season. They cruised past the league's last-place team, Connecticut, 85-59 on Wednesday. But the next night, again at home, they lost 94-83 to Washington. Then on Sunday, they beat the hottest WNBA team, Phoenix, on the road 84-81 to end the Mercury's six-game winning streak.

Who are the real Aces? Both the really good and the not-so-good versions have alternated. As coach Becky Hammon put it after falling to the Mystics, "My frustration has been seeing greatness in moments and seeing absolute disasters in moments. And how there's kind of no in-between. I just want solid, basic basketball: screen, box out. Things they've been hearing their whole lives."

The Aces did a lot right, Hammon said, in cooling off Phoenix. Can they build on that during their upcoming four-game trip against Eastern Conference teams Indiana, Connecticut, New York and Washington? Las Vegas made a trade with Dallas on Monday for forward NaLyssa Smith, who has had ups and downs in her WNBA career but could help take at least a little weight off Wilson inside.

The Aces were 14-20 in 2018, Wilson's rookie year, but they have had a winning record and made the playoffs each season since, including claiming two championships. It's understandable Aces fans have come to take great teams for granted.

"And right now, we're just not great," Wilson said. "And that's OK. It's not the end of the world. We still have the full potential to be our best. But I can't be rattled ... we need to learn how to dig out wins, how to play with our backs against the wall and still prevail."

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. IND (July 1), vs. WAS (July 3), vs. GS (July 5), vs. CHI (July 6)

The Lynx lost their second game of the season on June 24, when they fell 68-64 at Washington with star forward Napheesa Collier out (back). Collier returned as effective as ever for Friday's 96-92 overtime win at Atlanta and Sunday's 102-63 romp against Connecticut. This is a busy week for Minnesota with the addition of Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup final, but the Lynx have the advantage of being home all week at Target Center.

play 1:39 Napheesa Collier drops 26 in Lynx's OT win over the Dream Napheesa Collier shines with 26 points as the Lynx improve to 13-2 after a road win over the Dream.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ DAL (July 3), vs. DAL (July 7)

The Mercury saw their six-game win streak snapped by Las Vegas on Sunday, but they really put on a show in the two games before that. In their 106-91 victory over New York on Friday, the Mercury set franchise records for 3-pointers (18) and assists (30). The game before that, on June 21 versus Chicago, they scored 107 points and hit 17 3s. Phoenix became the first WNBA team to make at least 35 treys in a two-game stretch. They were still pretty good from behind the arc in the 84-81 loss to Las Vegas (10-of-24 for 41.7%), but they shot just 27-of-71 (38%) overall.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. SEA (July 3), vs. GS (July 7)

It actually wasn't that good of a week for Atlanta, which went 1-2. Tuesday's 68-55 loss at Dallas can be attributed to a poor offensive effort (23.4% shooting) that seemed much more like the Atlanta of last season than of this season. But the Dream still move up a spot in the Power Rankings, considering their loss to Minnesota on Friday was in overtime and they beat New York 90-81 on Sunday. Brionna Jones tied her season high with 21 points against the Liberty.

play 0:16 Brionna Jones with the hoop and harm for Atlanta Brionna Jones finishes through contact for the Dream vs. the Liberty.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. LA (July 3), vs. SEA (July 6)

The Liberty probably are happy they aren't playing for the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday: They get a little more time to rest and rejuvenate after a difficult road trip in which they lost three of four games. This past week, they won at Golden State on Wednesday but lost at Phoenix and Atlanta on Friday and Sunday. The Liberty really miss Jonquel Jones, who is out several weeks with a sprained right ankle. But they now have eight consecutive home games, broken up only by the All-Star Game on July 19. This month could see the Liberty return closer to form, even if Jones doesn't return until August.

play 1:40 Breanna Stewart drops 23 points in Liberty's win vs. Valkyries Breanna Stewart tallies a game-high 23 points as the Liberty take down the Valkyries 81-78.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: @ MIN (July 5), @ ATL (July 7)

The expansion Valkyries are in the Power Rankings' top five after winning seven of their past nine games, including against Chicago and Seattle on Friday and Sunday. But leading scorer and rebounder Kayla Thornton was injured in their victory against the Storm, and her status is uncertain. Plus, Golden State will spend 10 of their next 12 games on the road.

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: @ IND (July 3), @ CON (July 6)

The Aces sent their 2027 first-round pick to Dallas for forward NaLyssa Smith, who was the No. 2 selection by Indiana in 2022. Smith is having her worst season thus far after being traded by the Fever to the Wings in February. She is averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. But if she can be closer to the offensive threat she was across her first three seasons -- when she averaged 13.5, 15.5 and 10.6 points, respectively -- she could prove valuable to Las Vegas.

Inconsistencies continue to plague Las Vegas -- but the Aces rose in this week's Power Rankings after defeating Phoenix. Jeremy Chen/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: @ MIN (July 3)

Washington climbed two spots and almost jumped the Aces -- whom it defeated 94-83 on Thursday in Las Vegas. The Mystics also beat Minnesota 68-64 last week. The only thing keeping Washington from going up one more notch was its 79-71 loss at Dallas on Sunday -- the same day the Aces won at Phoenix. But the bottom line is the Mystics are playing much better than many expected. Rookie Sonia Citron has led the team in scoring over three of the past four games, averaging 19.8 points during that stretch.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ MIN (July 1), vs. LV (July 3), vs. LA (July 5)

The Fever won 94-86 at Seattle on June 24 then got news that Caitlin Clark would be out again, this time with a groin injury. Meanwhile, the five-game absence of DeWanna Bonner was resolved, as Indiana waived her with the explanation from both parties that she wasn't a good fit for the team. Indiana lost 85-75 at home to Los Angeles on Thursday then bounced back Friday at Dallas with a 94-86 victory. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 32 points against the Wings. We will see which version of the Fever shows up against Minnesota for the Commissioner's Cup final Tuesday night.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: @ ATL (July 3), @ NY (July 6)

The Storm got caught by four other teams that moved up, which helps explain their big drop after losses to Indiana and Golden State last week. In between those defeats was a win over Connecticut. Skylar Diggins was the biggest bright spot, with a combined 64 points. If you have been following the Power Rankings this season, you know the Storm have moved up and down more than any other team. If they fair well on their upcoming East Coast swing, they will climb right back up again.

play 0:43 Chiney Ogwumike congratulates her sister on All-Star starting nod On "Vibe Check," Chiney Ogwumike calls up her sister Nneka to congratulate her on being a WNBA All-Star Game starter.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. PHO (July 3), @ PHO (July 7)

The Wings put together their second good week in a row by going 2-1. They beat Atlanta and Washington but lost to Indiana. Those results might have moved them up a little more in the Power Rankings save for their overall record. But Dallas has a chance to improve that mark, especially if guard Paige Bueckers, voted an All-Star starter as a rookie, continues to play well. She has scored in double figures in all 13 games she has played. The Wings traded for forward NaLyssa Smith before this season, but they decided it wasn't working out and traded her to Las Vegas on Monday.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ MIN (July 6)

After losing six of seven games, Chicago had a good week in winning two of three, both over Los Angeles. That vaulted the Sky over the Sparks in the Power Rankings. Center Kamilla Cardoso had a career-high 27 points against L.A. on Tuesday, before she left to play for Brazil in the AmeriCup tournament. Forward Angel Reese has had four consecutive games with at least 16 rebounds; she has averaged 17.3 points, 17.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists during that stretch.

play 1:21 Angel Reese powers Sky to win with 24-point double-double Angel Reese posts 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead Chicago past the Los Angeles Sparks.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ NY (July 3), @ IND (July 5)

Los Angeles dropped two games to Chicago last week but beat Indiana in between after the Fever lost Caitlin Clark (groin) to another injury. The Sparks got a glimpse at past glory with Candace Parker's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday then a reminder of present struggles when they fell 92-85 to the Sky.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. LV (July 6)

The June swoon is over for the Sun, but July doesn't project to get any better. They have lost nine in a row; their only victory of last month came June 6 against Atlanta. The Sun announced June 24 that guard Marina Mabrey -- who leads the team in scoring and assists -- would be out two to four weeks with a left knee injury. A bright spot: Rookie forward Aneesah Morrow had her first WNBA double-doubles during Connecticut's past two games.