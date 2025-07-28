Open Extended Reactions

Even deep into July, the WNBA season still has lots of life left. With more than 40 percent of the regular season remaining, there are many statistical stories still to come.

Contenders aren't satisfied with their rosters and rotation, as we see the likes of the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever tinkering with rotation and lineup decisions amid injuries and the sheer volatility of the long season.

Even teams found lower in the standings, such as the Los Angeles Sparks, are improving and adapting as the season develops. Fantasy managers can adopt the same approach; continue to maximize your roster, even if it's on the margins.

Below, you'll find a few key examples of productive players around the league worthy of more attention. Let's take a look at how to navigate the week ahead.

Backcourt

Julie Allemand, G, Los Angeles Sparks (Rostered in 6.2% of ESPN leagues)

It was natural to overlook Allemand for the first few months of the season given that she was with the Belgian team for EuroBasket commitments for much of the summer. Since joining the rotation on July 3, she's led the team in minutes and assists. You won't get a ton of scoring, but a full floor game has led to strong fantasy results this month. The Sparks lead the league in offensive efficiency rating in July, suggesting Allemand should sustain a major creation role for this up-tempo scheme. The Sparks have an inviting matchup with the Aces early this week.

Bria Hartley, G, Connecticut Sun (12.2%)

Hartley is a veteran bucket who has thrived as a multi-level scorer in recent weeks. The Sun have given Hartley the green light to create offense for herself and others, with the fantasy results proving special when her shot is falling. Connecticut has two matchups with the Liberty to close out the week. With New York ranked 8th in defensive rating over the past 10 games, Hartley could fill up the box score.