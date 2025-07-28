Even deep into July, the WNBA season still has lots of life left. With more than 40 percent of the regular season remaining, there are many statistical stories still to come.
Contenders aren't satisfied with their rosters and rotation, as we see the likes of the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever tinkering with rotation and lineup decisions amid injuries and the sheer volatility of the long season.
Even teams found lower in the standings, such as the Los Angeles Sparks, are improving and adapting as the season develops. Fantasy managers can adopt the same approach; continue to maximize your roster, even if it's on the margins.
Below, you'll find a few key examples of productive players around the league worthy of more attention. Let's take a look at how to navigate the week ahead.
Backcourt
Julie Allemand, G, Los Angeles Sparks (Rostered in 6.2% of ESPN leagues)
It was natural to overlook Allemand for the first few months of the season given that she was with the Belgian team for EuroBasket commitments for much of the summer. Since joining the rotation on July 3, she's led the team in minutes and assists. You won't get a ton of scoring, but a full floor game has led to strong fantasy results this month. The Sparks lead the league in offensive efficiency rating in July, suggesting Allemand should sustain a major creation role for this up-tempo scheme. The Sparks have an inviting matchup with the Aces early this week.
Bria Hartley, G, Connecticut Sun (12.2%)
Hartley is a veteran bucket who has thrived as a multi-level scorer in recent weeks. The Sun have given Hartley the green light to create offense for herself and others, with the fantasy results proving special when her shot is falling. Connecticut has two matchups with the Liberty to close out the week. With New York ranked 8th in defensive rating over the past 10 games, Hartley could fill up the box score.
Frontcourt
Dominique Malonga, C, Seattle Storm (23.2%)
Even as a teenager, Malonga is one of the better pure rebounders in the W. With the ability to post double-double outcomes when empowered, Malonga can also protect the rim at a high level, adding dimension to her fantasy profile. Her playing time could remain limited, but Malonga's potential to produce big lines is only growing.
Natasha Mack, F, Phoenix Mercury (19.4%)
Mack is a gritty forward who started earning more minutes earlier this month because of her relentless defense and hustle on the glass. Mack also is great at maximizing her limited role. Since seeing more playing time on July 7, Mack has averaged nearly 14 combined points and rebounds to go with a stellar three combined steals and blocks her past six games. Sometimes, fantasy teams need glue players, too and Mack could prove productive in two friendly matchups to close out the week.
Emma Meesseman, C, New York Liberty (5.0%)
The Liberty won the Meesseman lottery, as the former WNBA Finals MVP and two-time all-star signed to bolster the reigning champs' title bid. Last time we saw Meesseman in the league in 2022, she was a two-way force for the Chicago Sky. While she might not play the same high-usage role for the Liberty, it's clear there will be meaningful minutes for her in the weeks ahead. It's still unclear when Meesseman will be available for the Liberty, but some have estimated by the end of this week against the Sun.