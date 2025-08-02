Open Extended Reactions

Napheesa Collier was ruled out of the Minnesota Lynx's 111-58 win over the host Las Vegas Aces on Saturday after suffering a right ankle injury.

The injury occurred with less than a minute to go in the third quarter when Collier collided with teammate Alanna Smith and landed awkwardly on her right foot. Collier remained down for several minutes before getting up and walking off of the court under her own power, but with assistance.

She was officially ruled out of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Collier, who has missed three games this season, finished with 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes.

Minnesota was up by 43 points when Collier suffered the injury. The Lynx's 53-point win is the largest margin of victory on the road in WNBA history, surpassing the previous record held by the 1998 Houston Comets.