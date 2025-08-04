Police in College Park, Georgia, told ESPN they arrested Delbert Carver on Saturday after he allegedly threw a sex toy onto the court during last Tuesday's Atlanta Dream-Golden State Valkyries game at Gateway Center Arena.

Carver, 23, faces counts of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure and criminal trespass, according to law enforcement records. Records show he was booked into Clayton County Jail at 7:42 p.m. He was released late Sunday on an undisclosed bond.

Carver's next potential court date has not been set, and the Clayton County court system website lists the case's status as "pending."

The WNBA said Saturday that an arrest had been made in the case.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans," the WNBA wrote in its statement. "In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

A second sex toy was thrown onto the court Friday during the third quarter of the Valkyries' game at the Chicago Sky. When asked by ESPN if an arrest had been made or an incident report filed in the Sky-Valkyries matter, Chicago police responded by email on Monday that "we don't see a call of service for that incident."