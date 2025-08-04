Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier will miss at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain, sources told ESPN.

Collier underwent imaging Sunday and Monday, which revealed she avoided a major injury, sources said. The team announced that Collier suffered a right ankle sprain in a statement Monday and said she will be reevaluated in "the coming weeks."

Collier suffered the injury with less than a minute to go in the third quarter of the Lynx's 111-58 blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. With 30 seconds left in the period, Collier landed awkwardly after she attempted to bring in an offensive rebound. Minnesota was leading by 43 points at the time.

She remained on the ground for several minutes and in visible pain until she was able to walk off the court with assistance. Teammate Kayla McBride said Collier was in "good spirits."

"Obviously, you hate to see anybody go down, but especially your MVP," McBride said. "We just wish the best for her. We just want her to be healthy."

Collier is the MVP front-runner, averaging a league-high 23.8 points and 7.7 rebounds. Her injury comes as the Lynx hold a 5½-game lead over the Liberty in the standings.