The Washington Mystics have traded Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Jacy Sheldon and the right to a first-round pick swap in 2026, the teams announced Thursday.

Washington can choose to keep the 2026 first-round pick in its possession -- originally owned by the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx -- or take Connecticut's first-rounder that it obtained from the New York Liberty, who are currently second in the standings.

The Mystics, who are in a rebuilding phase, have been active ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, also dealing Brittney Sykes for Alysha Clark and Seattle's 2026 first-round pick earlier this week.

Edwards, who played collegiately at UConn, was drafted sixth overall by the Mystics in 2024. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game in Washington.

"Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is more than just a roster move; it's a statement about where we're headed as a franchise," Sun general manager Morgan Tuck said in a statement. "Aaliyah is a transformational talent with the mindset and drive that aligns with our vision of building a championship culture. What truly sets her apart is the way she leads, connects, and competes. Aaliyah is the kind of person and player who can help redefine the future of this organization and we're ready to build that future together."

Edwards will be the 19th former UConn player to join the Sun since the franchise relocated to Connecticut in 2003, according to ESPN Research.

She had seen her minutes dwindle this season after playing a larger role for the Mystics last year, and sources said she had been the subject of trade discussions for much of the season. Washington's crowded frontcourt also features young stars Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin and veteran Stefanie Dolson.

Sheldon was selected fifth overall by the Dallas Wings in 2024 before being traded to the Sun this offseason. The 5-foot-10 guard has averaged 6.3 points and 2.3 assists per game in her career.

"We are excited to welcome Jacy to the Mystics and think her skill set, energy, and team-first approach will be a great fit for us," Mystics general manager Jamila Wideman said in a statement. "She is a competitor and leads through the example of her work-ethic. She has built on her solid rookie campaign and demonstrated an ability to shoot the ball and read the game on both ends of the court."