The Indiana Fever signed guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, the team announced Sunday.

The Fever qualified for the hardship roster spot because of season-ending injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. Colson tore her left ACL, while McDonald broke a bone in her right foot.

Indiana is also still without Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined since July 16 with a groin injury. She has missed 18 of the Fever's 31 games throughout the season.

With Colson, McDonald and Clark all out, the Fever had no true point guard but were unable to sign a player to a hardship contract ahead of their Aug. 9 game against the Chicago Sky. League rules require injured players to miss a game before teams can sign someone new. The Fever had only nine players available in their 92-70 win against the Sky.

Signing Sims gives them a veteran in this position. She spent the first part of this season with the Los Angeles Sparks where she averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 assists through her 12 games with the team before being waived last month.