LAS VEGAS -- A'ja Wilson scored 32 points and tied a career-high with 20 rebounds to become the first player in WNBA history with 30-plus points and at least 20 rebounds in a game as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 94-86 on Sunday night.

Wilson grabbed almost as many boards as Connecticut had as a team (23) to help Las Vegas (18-14) win its season-best fourth straight. It was Wilson's sixth career game with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds, tying Tina Charles for the most in WNBA history, according to ESPN Research.

Jackie Young scored 21 points, and reserves Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans scored 12 and 10, respectively.

Marina Mabrey scored 22 points, Saniya Rivers had 17 and Leila Lacan added 13 for Connecticut.

The Sun built a 31-27 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead to 45-33 with 5:46 left before halftime on Charles' jump shot. But the Aces outscored Connecticut 12-0 to close the half to tie it 45-all at the break.

Chelsea Gray made two free throws to put Las Vegas ahead 51-50 with 7:18 to play, and the Aces led for the remainder of the game.

Connecticut (5-25) has lost four straight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.