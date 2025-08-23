Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jessica Shepard needed just under 22 minutes to record a triple-double, the fastest in WNBA history, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 95-90 on Friday night.

Shepard finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on 10-for-11 shooting while playing all 40 minutes. She completed her triple in just 21:57 of action. Previously, the record was set by Seattle's Skylar Diggins on July 28, at 22:51 of play.

Shepard joined Moriah Jefferson as the only Lynx players to record triple-doubles in franchise history.

Kayla McBride scored a game-high 29 points for Minnesota (29-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak and are 7-3 in their past 10 games. McBride added five assists and was 10-for-19 from the field. Natisha Hiedeman had 17 points in 26 minutes off the bench.

Shepard had a double-double at the half with 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Minnesota took the lead for good off Shepard's driving layup early in the third quarter and outscored the Fever 32-17 in the period.

With four minutes remaining, Indiana went on a 10-4 run, but its comeback came up short.

Shey Peddy started her Fever career with three straight 3-pointers after joining the team on a seven-day hardship contract Wednesday. She finished with 10 points in 16 minutes.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points to lead Indiana (19-17), and Lexie Hull had a career-high 23.

Caitlin Clark missed her 14th straight game with a right groin injury.

The teams last met in the Commissioner's Cup championship on July 1, a 74-59 Indiana victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.