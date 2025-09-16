Tina Charles sinks a layup for her 3,342nd field goal, the most in WNBA history. (0:21)

NEW YORK -- Tina Charles says she is excited to have a chance to play in the United States after competing overseas during the WNBA offseason for the past decade.

She has decided to join Athletes Unlimited, the 5-on-5 basketball league that will play its games in Nashville, Tennessee, again this winter.

Tina Charles, the WNBA's all-time leader in rebounds and field goals made, will spend her offseason with Athletes Unlimited, a Nashville-based 5-on-5 league. Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

"It was a chance to take advantage of an opportunity to play at home," said Charles in a phone interview. "I heard great things from players that were active in AU. More importantly, the camaraderie and friendships and opportunity to make an impact playing in AU serves where I'm at in my career."

The charity component of Athletes Unlimited also was something Charles said she liked. She has spent the past 12 years raising awareness for sudden cardiac arrest through Hopey's Heart Foundation. Charles is closing in on reaching a milestone of donating 500 AEDs, or automated external defibrillators.

"Being able to just raise awareness, placement for AEDs and keep that conversation going is big," said Charles.

The 36-year-old was awarded the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award by the WNBA earlier this month.

"It was really special to me for the foundation in memory of my aunt," said Charles. "The Dawn Staley award means a lot. The first time I received the award, I was helping build a school in Africa and impacting those kids. It's more about my parents and how they raised me even though my name is reflected on the award."

Charles, who is an unrestricted free agent and the WNBA's all-time leader in rebounds and field-goals made, will join a bunch of WNBA players in Athletes Unlimited.

Alysha Clark, Isabelle Harrison, Lexie Brown, NaLyssa Smith, Ariel Atkins and Odyssey Sims have already signed on to play.

"I'm excited about it, excited to learn from the players and help other players being one of the vets there," said Charles.

Charles signed a one-year deal with the Connecticut Sun and said before the season ended that she hoped to return to the WNBA again next season.

"God willing, would love to play another year in the WNBA," she said.