PHOENIX -- Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasted the officials after Minnesota's 84-76 loss to the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of their series Friday, saying it was "malpractice" to have them work a WNBA playoff semifinal game.

Reeve was ejected in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter after Mercury guard Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and sealed the win with a layup.

Collier was on the floor in pain after her left leg made contact with Thomas on the play, resulting in Collier coming down hard on the side of her ankle. No foul was called. Collier hobbled to the bench, and Reeve said afterward that the ankle injury was "probably a fracture," though she did not elaborate.

The Lynx did not have an update on Collier's status for Game 4.

"If this is what the league wants, OK, but I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating," Reeve said after the Lynx fell behind 2-1 in the series. "The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinal-playoff worthy, it's f---ing malpractice."

After Thomas scored, Reeve had to be restrained as she ran onto the court to berate one of the officials. As the ref walked away, Reeve followed him and received her second technical of the game, leading to an ejection.

Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman and two assistant coaches tried to hold back Reeve. Associate head coach Eric Thibault also got a technical for yelling at the refs.

Reeve was eventually escorted off the court but not before shouting at some fans at PHX Arena.

Collier, who sat out the final 21 seconds, finished with 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

The game featured 15 lead changes, and neither team led by more than eight points. But the Lynx were limited to just nine points in the fourth quarter, and the Mercury took control.

Phoenix stars Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper combined for 65 of the Mercury's 84 points. The trio scored the Mercury's last 29 points, including all 21 in the fourth.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had to be restrained late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 after Mercury star Alyssa Thomas was not whistled for a foul on a play in which Napheesa Collier went down with an injury. Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

In her postgame remarks, Reeve was incredulous after Collier did not attempt a free throw Friday.

"We were trying to play through it, trying not to make excuses. But one of the best players in the league, she had zero free throws and she had five fouls," Reeve said. "She had her shoulder pulled out and finished the game with her leg being taken out."

Reeve added: "I can take an L with the best of them. I don't think we should have to play through what we did."

Then, before walking out of the news conference without taking questions from reporters, Reeve said, "They're f---ing awful."

Reeve is the latest coach to speak out against the officiating this postseason. After Game 2 between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever, Aces coach Becky Hammon said that the physicality in these playoffs would not be allowed in other leagues.

When Reeve was asked about the officiating before Game 3 in Phoenix, she said the limited number of fouls being called in the Lynx-Mercury series wasn't a positive. In Game 1 of the series, the teams combined for only 10 free throws, the fewest in a playoff game in league history.

Reeve said she didn't want a "foul fest," but said anything that limited freedom of movement or was an obvious infringement needed to be called.

"We've talked about how dangerous it can be," Reeve said before Game 3. "And you're hearing it from the other series. You're hearing from other coaches. You're hearing Becky talk about it. When you let the physicality happen, people get hurt."

The Lynx have one day before their must-win Game 4 on Sunday.