LAS VEGAS -- Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell exited Tuesday's Game 5 semifinal matchup against the Las Vegas Aces after suffering an injury in the third quarter and missed the remained of the game.

Indiana battled back despite missing their star and forced overtime but eventually fell 107-98 to the Aces.

It was not immediately clear how Mitchell suffered her injury. After a foul was called on teammate Aliyah Boston, Mitchell grabbed her leg in apparent discomfort before reaching out to hold on to a referee. She made her way down to the floor, where she was attended to by team personnel and surrounded by teammates holding up towels to give her privacy.

A stretcher was brought out onto the court, but Mitchell did not use it, leaving with assistance after approximately five minutes.

ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that the area of concern appeared to be the left quad above her knee, and that she might have had some cramping in her right leg as well.

The Fever did not share an exact injury diagnosis, saying that Mitchell is still being evaluated.

Mitchell has been the Fever's leading scorer this season, averaging 20.2 points per game in the regular season and 23.3 points per game in the playoffs.

Indiana has had five players, including star Caitlin Clark, ruled out for the season due to injury. Damiris Dantas has also missed the playoffs with a concussion.