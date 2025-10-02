Mercury forward Satou Sabally joins Malika Andrews on "NBA Today" ahead of Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA title. (1:34)

The stage -- or, should we say, tunnel -- is set for the 2025 WNBA Finals.

Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury, who beat the Minnesota Lynx in four games, will take on league MVP A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces, who defeated the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever in five games.

This will be the first WNBA Finals under a best-of-seven series format, which replaces the best-of-five format.

But before the action tipped off, players showed up in their best outfits that turned heads. There were blazers, accessories to complement fits and more.

Here are the best arrivals from the 2025 WNBA Finals.

Hello, Ms. Hall of Fame 😉 pic.twitter.com/Mhraqpiswb — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 3, 2025

When the bag also serves as an accessory. pic.twitter.com/utDo7BSP3w — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 3, 2025

Business as usual for the girl from Norf Philly. 💼 pic.twitter.com/qWWN3nFiIz — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 3, 2025

Trench coat but this ain't the trenches. pic.twitter.com/YYJddXML0Y — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 3, 2025