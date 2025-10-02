The stage -- or, should we say, tunnel -- is set for the 2025 WNBA Finals.
Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury, who beat the Minnesota Lynx in four games, will take on league MVP A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces, who defeated the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever in five games.
This will be the first WNBA Finals under a best-of-seven series format, which replaces the best-of-five format.
But before the action tipped off, players showed up in their best outfits that turned heads. There were blazers, accessories to complement fits and more.
Here are the best arrivals from the 2025 WNBA Finals.
Okayyyy, Dana 🤎— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 3, 2025
Presented by @Ally // #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/aDxFNEspTd
Dressed for the occasion ✨— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 3, 2025
Presented by @Ally // #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/hW7OybGhgC
CPT comin' thru 🤩— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 3, 2025
Presented by @ally // #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/s4KzethUo8
Finals fitted. pic.twitter.com/pFMCMRue2j— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 3, 2025
Hello, Ms. Hall of Fame 😉 pic.twitter.com/Mhraqpiswb— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 3, 2025
When the bag also serves as an accessory. pic.twitter.com/utDo7BSP3w— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 3, 2025
Business as usual for the girl from Norf Philly. 💼 pic.twitter.com/qWWN3nFiIz— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 3, 2025
Trench coat but this ain't the trenches. pic.twitter.com/YYJddXML0Y— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 3, 2025
Born for the big stage. pic.twitter.com/Lmg6PjCGYy— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) October 3, 2025