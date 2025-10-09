Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Forward Satou Sabally of the Phoenix Mercury was helped off the court in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday after her head made contact with the leg of Las Vegas Aces defender Kierstan Bell.

Sabally was injured as she fell chasing a rebound with 4:26 left in the game. A foul was called on the Aces' Jackie Young on the play. Sabally was on the floor for several minutes and appeared woozy as she left the court with aid. She did not return to the game.

Sabally, in her first season with the Mercury, had 24 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in the game.

The Aces held on for a 90-88 victory and have taken a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.