The 2025 WNBA Finals open Friday as the No. 2 seed Las Vegas Aces host the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).
The Aces won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 and seek their third WNBA title in four seasons. The Mercury are back in the championship series for the first time since 2021. Phoenix won WNBA titles in 2007, 2009 and 2014.
A big three -- Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner for Phoenix and regular-season MVP A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray for Las Vegas -- power both teams.
For the first time, the Finals is a best-of-seven series (2-2-1-1-1), with Las Vegas, as the higher seed, hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7.
WNBA Finals
(2) Las Vegas Aces vs. (4) Phoenix Mercury
All tip-offs ET
Game 1: Friday, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sunday, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. (ABC)
Game 6*: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 7*: Friday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
* If necessary
Monica McNutt breaks down why defense will play the biggest role in the WNBA Finals.
Previewing the WNBA Finals
The A'ja Wilson text that turned around the Aces' season -- and how Bam Adebayo helped craft it
The Aces had just lost by 53 points. A'ja Wilson delivered a message to her teammates. It sparked a 17-game win streak. Read here
Everything to know for Aces-Mercury
The 2025 WNBA Finals matchup is set. Our experts break down the the first seven-game series in league history from every angle. Read here
Ranking (almost) every player in the WNBA Finals
Both Las Vegas and Phoenix bring powerful big three combos to the Finals. Who joins them in ESPN's ranking of the best 15 players in the series? Read here
How do the Aces and Mercury match up?
Las Vegas went 3-1 against Phoenix in the regular season. Here's why that likely doesn't matter. Read here
Kendra Andrews breaks down the Aces' remarkable 17-game win streak that helped them reach the WNBA Finals for the fourth time in Las Vegas history.