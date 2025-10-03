Monica McNutt explains why this WNBA Finals is Alyssa Thomas' best shot at winning a title. (0:54)

The 2025 WNBA Finals open Friday as the No. 2 seed Las Vegas Aces host the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Aces won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 and seek their third WNBA title in four seasons. The Mercury are back in the championship series for the first time since 2021. Phoenix won WNBA titles in 2007, 2009 and 2014.

A big three -- Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner for Phoenix and regular-season MVP A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray for Las Vegas -- power both teams.

For the first time, the Finals is a best-of-seven series (2-2-1-1-1), with Las Vegas, as the higher seed, hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7.

WNBA Finals

All tip-offs ET

Game 1: Friday, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Sunday, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 6*: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 7*: Friday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

* If necessary

Previewing the WNBA Finals

The Aces had just lost by 53 points. A'ja Wilson delivered a message to her teammates. It sparked a 17-game win streak. Read here

The 2025 WNBA Finals matchup is set. Our experts break down the the first seven-game series in league history from every angle. Read here

Both Las Vegas and Phoenix bring powerful big three combos to the Finals. Who joins them in ESPN's ranking of the best 15 players in the series? Read here

Las Vegas went 3-1 against Phoenix in the regular season. Here's why that likely doesn't matter. Read here