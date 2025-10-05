Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Game 1 of the WNBA Finals delivered another thriller. Trailing by nine points with 3:36 left in the third quarter, the Las Vegas Aces used a heavy dose of zone defense to slow down the Phoenix Mercury in the final period and got timely scoring from reserve guard Dana Evans to win Friday.

Phoenix forward Alyssa Thomas fell an assist shy of her third triple-double in a WNBA Finals game -- something no other player has done -- but missed two critical free throws with the Mercury down one in the final 30 seconds.

Still, a win Sunday in Game 2 (3 p.m. ET, ABC) would give Phoenix a split on the road and allow the Mercury to claim home-court advantage in the first best-of-seven Finals in WNBA history. How might Phoenix adjust in Game 2? And what can Las Vegas improve after the team's third win in as many playoff rounds that went down to the buzzer of regulation?

Big bench performances made up for quiet offensive nights from some Aces starters. Who needs to step up in Game 2?

Kendra Andrews: The Aces need more offensive production from Jackie Young, who finished with eight points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 0-of-6 from 3. That's about half her regular-season scoring average. Aces coach Becky Hammon told Young to help the bench get going, and she succeeded there. But Hammon also noted that Young, as well as A'ja Wilson, appeared a bit fatigue, which makes sense after they carried Las Vegas to victory in the decisive game of its semifinal series with Indiana. I'm watching to see if Young looks fresher despite a quick turnaround between games.

Alexa Philippou: Building on Kendra's point, Young was the only player not in uniform at the Aces' optional shootaround Saturday. Hammon said she thought her star guard had heavy legs in Game 1 but would be good to go Sunday. "I think her back was tired. She kind of carried us that Game [5]," the coach said jokingly. Young doesn't need to carry Las Vegas, but the Aces need her to be more like herself to keep up with the high-octane Mercury the rest of the series.

Kevin Pelton: I'm curious whether NaLyssa Smith is more involved in Game 2. She scored a combined 34 points in Games 2 and 3 against the Fever in the semifinals, both Aces wins, but played just 16 minutes Friday after sitting out the stretch run of the final win over Indiana. Las Vegas is 3-0 (all lopsided wins) this postseason when Smith scores in double digits.

What adjustments do the Mercury need to make?

Philippou: Phoenix thought it was a promising sign that the Aces went away from their zone so early in the series, an indication Hammon thought her team's man-to-man defense wasn't working. "I think their zone will evolve. I think our offense will evolve," Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said Saturday, reiterating that the film session focused on identifying weaknesses in the Aces' zone. Tibbetts also said Phoenix's defensive energy needs to improve; giving up 89 points to the Aces won't cut it.

Pelton: Phoenix didn't totally capitalize on the offensive glass Friday night. The Aces came into the Finals last in defensive rebound percentage during the playoffs, then played smaller than usual in Game 1 with the 5-foot-6 Evans replacing the 6-4 Smith in their closing lineup. Yet, the Mercury had fewer offensive rebounds than Las Vegas. If the Aces go zone again, Phoenix players who have a size advantage should focus on crashing the glass.

Andrews: The Mercury have to figure out how to pick apart the Aces' zone defense, a strategy Phoenix had not faced much in the playoffs. Heading into Game 1, the Mercury had faced just two possessions of zone -- both against New York in the first round. On Friday, the Aces used a zone defense on 21 plays, 20 of which came in the second half, according to ESPN Insights. Phoenix shot 27% from the field on those possessions, compared with 53% shooting against Las Vegas' one-on-one defense (72 possessions). The Mercury still finished with 14 3-pointers, but they have to figure out a successful game plan against a zone.

play 1:23 Dana Evans reacts to being called 'the engine' of Aces after clutch 3 Dana Evans reacts to A’ja Wilson calling her the Aces’ “engine” after Evans' big game off the bench lifts Las Vegas in Game 1.

What are you watching for in Game 2? If it's another close game, what could be the difference?

Philippou: Throughout the playoffs, Hammon has harped on the importance of the Aces handling success. "I want to not be able to tell whether we're coming off a win or a loss. The mindset is the mindset," Hammon said Saturday. "I want to see a mature approach, a veteran approach, a veteran mindset." She thinks they've done only "OK" in this regard this postseason. And in a long series against a team as good as Phoenix, which was so close to beating them in Game 1, such an outlook will be as important as ever if the Aces want to win their third championship.

Pelton: The focus on the Las Vegas bench obscured that it was a relatively down night for the Mercury's reserves. Although DeWanna Bonner and Sami Whitcomb combined for 16 points, they took 21 shots, going a combined 4-of-15 from 3-point range. Getting Whitcomb going would make the Aces think twice about going to the zone.