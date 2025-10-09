Jewell Loyd drains back-to-back three-pointers to pad the Aces' lead in the first quarter. (0:21)

Open Extended Reactions

With the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces up 2-0 on the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals, the best-of-seven series now shifts to Phoenix for Game 3 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Can the Mercury shake off the past two games and take advantage of home-court advantage to win a game against the Aces? Or will A'ja Wilson and her team keep their momentum going and come one step closer to winning three titles in four years?

Phoenix will also host Game 4 (Friday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN) before the series returns to Las Vegas on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC) in a 1-1-1 format until a champion is crowned.

ESPN is tracking all the live action Wednesday night, from arrivals through the final buzzer.