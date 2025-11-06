Open Extended Reactions

Jose Fernandez has been long familiar with Paige Bueckers.

As the longtime coach at South Florida, Fernandez faced the former three-time first-team All-American multiple times during her decorated career at UConn. Fernandez also has been friends for years with Bueckers' former coach at UConn -- Geno Auriemma.

Now Bueckers, the Dallas Wings' first overall pick earlier this year, and Fernandez, who was officially introduced as the Wings' new head coach Thursday, will join forces in the pro ranks in hopes of getting Dallas back into playoff contention -- and ultimately competing for a championship.

"This won't be the same old Dallas Wings, my brother," said Fernandez, paraphrasing his late colleague at USF, Amir Abdur-Rahim. "Change is coming, and we're gonna win."

The Wings have surged back into relevance with Bueckers, whom Fernandez called "one of the faces of the league," now in the fold.

Though Dallas finished in last place in 2025 at 10-34, Bueckers dazzled as the team's sole All-Star, a second-team All-WNBA selection and the Rookie of the Year.

"Paige is special," Fernandez said. "Great players want to be coached. She wants to be coached and held accountable. And I think the things that we're going to do in the half court and the open floor are going to suit her. So I'm really excited to get to work with her.

"Geno said, 'If there's a shot you want her to make, she'll make it. If there something you're going to run, she's going to run it.' So I think it's very important, not only developing a relationship with her, but everybody on the roster, where they feel comfortable on the floor in what they like, what they don't like."

The Wings decided to move on from first-year head coach Chris Koclanes in September and instead look for an experienced head coach who was a proven winner with sustained success. The franchise also sought a new coach who was strong in player development, general manager Curt Miller added, an "innovator" and, if possible, someone with international outreach.

The Wings have missed the playoffs the past two years and have advanced beyond the first round in the postseason only one time since they relocated to Dallas from Tulsa in 2016. They've also experienced a lot of turnover, now on their fifth coach in seven years.

But with the organization now on the rise -- not just with Bueckers in tow, but with an impending move from Arlington to Dallas and a new practice facility on the way -- expectations have never been higher, internally and externally.

Dallas was one of the teams that offered former New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello a head coaching job, sources told ESPN, before she ultimately chose to join the Toronto Tempo.

"This job wasn't for everyone," Miller said. "The scrutiny, the expectation that comes right now with the Dallas job is extremely high, and that scared people. And what I loved about [Jose is] it did not scare, in fact it motivated, Jose in our conversations."

Fernandez was an attractive pick after turning USF into one of the most consistent, successful mid-majors in the country, where he ran a pro-style offense with European influences, excelled at recruiting internationally and produced dozens who went on to play in the WNBA or aboard.

While he will be tasked with building around Bueckers, there is much uncertainty with the roster beyond that. A two-team expansion draft will be held after the new collective bargaining agreement is completed, and then all but two league veterans will hit free agency.

Dallas also has the best odds at landing the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft lottery.

The Wings' roster skews young as it is -- their only players under contract are Bueckers, fellow 2025 draft picks Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly, Maddy Siegrist and Diamond Miller -- but Miller said that team will ultimately look to add veterans and more talent while preserving their culture.

"There will be tremendous collaboration going into decisions around expansion draft, decisions around free agency, and then, ultimately, decisions that we'll find out later this month, where we land in the draft," Miller said.