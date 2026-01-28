Portland Fire unveil uniforms for 2025-26 WNBA season

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA's latest expansion franchise is set to make its return in the 2026 season and with style.

On Wednesday morning, the Portland Fire unveiled their uniforms for the upcoming season.

Inspired by Portland's new logos, the team will wear a Heroine edition for its home games, a white jersey with "FIRE" across the chest in a red font with black numbers that represents Portland's "passion for the team."

On the road, the Fire will don the Explorer edition, a red patterned jersey with "Portland" across the chest in black with white numbers, which celebrates "the Fire's legacy in Portland."

Portland's WNBA Nike Heroine edition uniforms represent the city's "passion for the team." Portland Fire

"Our 2026 jerseys are an embodiment [of] this new era of the team: bold, innovative, and resilient," said Kimberly Veale, Portland Fire senior vice president of marketing and communications, in a news release. "Every element was shaped with Portland in mind, honoring our legacy, while capturing the spirit and energy of this incredible city we represent. As we prepare for our debut season in May, our athletes, and fans alike, will embody that ethos when wearing a Fire jersey."

Portland, whose return as the league's 15th franchise was announced in September 2024, announced on July 15 that it would bring back its original name used from 2000 to 2002, before the franchise folded.

"As a city that has long championed women's sports, Portland is ready to reclaim its place in the WNBA and reignite its connection to the game on the world stage," Portland's interim president Clare Hamill said.

The Fire will open its season at home against the Chicago Sky on May 9.