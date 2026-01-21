WNBA teams take 2026 schedule release to social media

It's been 103 days since the previous WNBA season concluded. But when one season ends, another is just around the corner.

On Wednesday, the WNBA released the regular-season schedule for 2026, which includes 44 games for each team and extends through November for the 2026 FIBA World Cup.

Opening weekend in the league will take place May 8 and 9, with notable matchups including Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings taking on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces will open their season in a rematch of the 2025 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury.

The 2026 season will also see a Toronto Tempo team make its official league debut at home against the Washington Mystics while the Portland Fire make their debut hosting the Chicago Sky.

Teams took their schedule reveals to social media in creative ways. Here's each team's schedule reveal.

NEXT STOP: DREAM SZN 2026 🚌



The Atlanta Dream 2026 Schedule is officially here! Get first access to 2026 tickets now: https://t.co/wt2GUIdwp3#DoItForTheDream pic.twitter.com/kH13kCarvW — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) January 21, 2026

you know some say the game imitates art🎨



swipe to the end to walk through our gallery →@united | #skytown pic.twitter.com/rkGKJdZa3b — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) January 21, 2026

Our new Chief Turnt Officer Monaleo is officially in office 🩷



🗓️ The 2026 Dallas Wings Schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/alW2Qd2zaD — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) January 21, 2026

We present to you: a thoughtful exploration of our 2026 @WNBA opponents, as interpreted by Kayla Thornton.@aboutKP | 2026 Season pic.twitter.com/EOukjTLjtN — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) January 21, 2026

presenting our 2026 schedule release as a fidget board 💆‍♀️🎨



see our full season schedule at https://t.co/S4bgyUpubH pic.twitter.com/8oEeYTCwad — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) January 21, 2026

Las Vegas Aces

Fresh set for the 2026 season presented by @Orlynails. 💅



📅 https://t.co/Sp9hG1xuls pic.twitter.com/Xl9UPizjik — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) January 21, 2026

Turn your tv 🔛



The 2026 season schedule is officially on air 📺 get into our season premiere! Here's to 30 years of Liberty Basketball🗽



Tickets on sale NOW

🎟️ https://t.co/oLXRbC8u2g pic.twitter.com/7ekBlOYAi6 — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) January 21, 2026

When 'other duties as assigned' becomes the main assignment.



As our Head Coach Nate Tibbetts awaits the release of the 2026 schedule, he took a few shifts over on the business side to stay busy. We'd say it's going rather well. pic.twitter.com/CNdXhsQEu1 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) January 21, 2026

Portland Fire

"Did you hear?"



The Fire's 2026 Debut Season Schedule is finally here 🗣️



It's good to be back🔥 pic.twitter.com/tq8oPXbGOR — Portland Fire (@theportlandfire) January 21, 2026

One short day in the Emerald City 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5sIpuDpWb1 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) January 21, 2026

Toronto Tempo

One for the history books. Canada, it's our time to play. 🏀



The Toronto Tempo 2026 inaugural season schedule is here and we couldn't just drop it, we had to build it. We've teamed up with our friends LEGO Canada to create something special.



Sign up at the link in bio to be... pic.twitter.com/AKf8TTAycS — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) January 21, 2026