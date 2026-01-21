WNBA teams take 2026 schedule release to social media

It's been 103 days since the previous WNBA season concluded. But when one season ends, another is just around the corner.
On Wednesday, the WNBA released the regular-season schedule for 2026, which includes 44 games for each team and extends through November for the 2026 FIBA World Cup.
Opening weekend in the league will take place May 8 and 9, with notable matchups including Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings taking on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces will open their season in a rematch of the 2025 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury.
The 2026 season will also see a Toronto Tempo team make its official league debut at home against the Washington Mystics while the Portland Fire make their debut hosting the Chicago Sky.
Teams took their schedule reveals to social media in creative ways. Here's each team's schedule reveal.
Atlanta Dream
NEXT STOP: DREAM SZN 2026 🚌— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) January 21, 2026
The Atlanta Dream 2026 Schedule is officially here!
Chicago Sky
you know some say the game imitates art🎨— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) January 21, 2026
swipe to the end to walk through our gallery →@united | #skytown pic.twitter.com/rkGKJdZa3b
Connecticut Sun
Order up 🛎️: 2026 Connecticut Sun Schedule, extra cheesy.— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) January 21, 2026
View the full menu here: https://t.co/ZnnjgAHP0D
#GetYourSlice #CTSun pic.twitter.com/DGNcy432nA
Dallas Wings
Our new Chief Turnt Officer Monaleo is officially in office 🩷— Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) January 21, 2026

🗓️ The 2026 Dallas Wings Schedule is here!
🗓️ The 2026 Dallas Wings Schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/alW2Qd2zaD
Golden State Valkyries
We present to you: a thoughtful exploration of our 2026 @WNBA opponents, as interpreted by Kayla Thornton.— Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) January 21, 2026
Indiana Fever
presenting our 2026 schedule release as a fidget board 💆♀️🎨— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) January 21, 2026
see our full season schedule at https://t.co/S4bgyUpubH pic.twitter.com/8oEeYTCwad
Las Vegas Aces
January 21, 2026
Los Angeles Sparks
Fresh set for the 2026 season presented by @Orlynails. 💅— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) January 21, 2026
📅 https://t.co/Sp9hG1xuls pic.twitter.com/Xl9UPizjik
Minnesota Lynx
https://t.co/07kVHrOgRM pic.twitter.com/4ryIgyUkZc— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) January 21, 2026
https://t.co/07kVHrOgRM pic.twitter.com/7vctkfhSYQ— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) January 21, 2026
https://t.co/07kVHrOgRM pic.twitter.com/0dMfLk6Dzm— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) January 21, 2026
https://t.co/07kVHrOgRM pic.twitter.com/pYL0CPrUIT— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) January 21, 2026
New York Liberty
Turn your tv 🔛— New York Liberty (@nyliberty) January 21, 2026
The 2026 season schedule is officially on air 📺 get into our season premiere! Here's to 30 years of Liberty Basketball🗽
Tickets on sale NOW
🎟️ https://t.co/oLXRbC8u2g pic.twitter.com/7ekBlOYAi6
Phoenix Mercury
When 'other duties as assigned' becomes the main assignment.— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) January 21, 2026
As our Head Coach Nate Tibbetts awaits the release of the 2026 schedule, he took a few shifts over on the business side to stay busy. We'd say it's going rather well.
Portland Fire
"Did you hear?"— Portland Fire (@theportlandfire) January 21, 2026
The Fire's 2026 Debut Season Schedule is finally here 🗣️

It's good to be back🔥
It's good to be back🔥 pic.twitter.com/tq8oPXbGOR
Seattle Storm
One short day in the Emerald City 🙌— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) January 21, 2026
Toronto Tempo
One for the history books. Canada, it's our time to play. 🏀— Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) January 21, 2026
The Toronto Tempo 2026 inaugural season schedule is here and we couldn't just drop it, we had to build it. We've teamed up with our friends LEGO Canada to create something special.
Sign up at the link in bio to be... pic.twitter.com/AKf8TTAycS
Washington Mystics
Some will do whatever it takes to get the scoop 🔎— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) January 21, 2026