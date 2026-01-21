WNBA teams take 2026 schedule release to social media

        <
          Where do the WNBA CBA negotiations stand? (3:12)

          Alexa Philippou and Chiney Ogwumike discuss the future of the WNBA and its CBA negotiations following the release of the 2026 schedule. (3:12)

          • ESPN staffJan 21, 2026, 09:28 PM

          It's been 103 days since the previous WNBA season concluded. But when one season ends, another is just around the corner.

          On Wednesday, the WNBA released the regular-season schedule for 2026, which includes 44 games for each team and extends through November for the 2026 FIBA World Cup.

          Opening weekend in the league will take place May 8 and 9, with notable matchups including Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings taking on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces will open their season in a rematch of the 2025 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury.

          The 2026 season will also see a Toronto Tempo team make its official league debut at home against the Washington Mystics while the Portland Fire make their debut hosting the Chicago Sky.

          Teams took their schedule reveals to social media in creative ways. Here's each team's schedule reveal.

