What are the winningest regions in sports?

Many refer to Boston as "Titletown" because of the massive number of championship teams from the Boston metropolitan area over the years.
The Boston Celtics strengthened the area's claim to the title when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks for their record 18th NBA championship.
Los Angeles then added a few more titles in 2024 when the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series and LA Galaxy won MLS Cup.
But which corner of the map has the strongest claim to the "Titletown" moniker? Is it Boston? How about New York/New Jersey? Or maybe Chicago? Here's a breakdown of the winningest metropolitan areas in North America.
Total championships
NY/NJ: 58
Boston: 40
Los Angeles: 36*
Chicago: 29
Detroit: 25
Montreal: 25
Most recent championships by region
NY/NJ
2024, New York Liberty, WNBA
2021, New York City FC, MLS
2011, New York Giants, NFL
2009, New York Yankees, MLB
2003, New Jersey Devils, NHL
1973, New York Knicks, NBA
Boston
2024, Boston Celtics, NBA
2018, Boston Red Sox, MLB
2018, New England Patriots, NFL
2011, Boston Bruins, NHL
Los Angeles
2024, LA Galaxy, MLS
2024, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB
2021, Los Angeles Rams, NFL
2020, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA
2016, Los Angeles Sparks, WNBA
2014, Los Angeles Kings, NHL
Chicago
2021, Chicago Sky, WNBA
2016, Chicago Cubs, MLB
2015, Chicago Blackhawks, NHL
1998, Chicago Fire FC, MLS
1998, Chicago Bulls, NBA
1985, Chicago Bears, NFL
Detroit
2008, Detroit Red Wings, NHL
2004, Detroit Pistons, NBA
1984, Detroit Tigers, MLB
1957, Detroit Lions, NFL
Montreal
1993, Montreal Canadiens, NHL
*The Los Angeles Lakers account for 12, since they won five of their 17 NBA championships before relocating from Minneapolis prior to the 1960-61 season.
