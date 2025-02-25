What are the winningest regions in sports?

Open Extended Reactions

Many refer to Boston as "Titletown" because of the massive number of championship teams from the Boston metropolitan area over the years.

The Boston Celtics strengthened the area's claim to the title when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks for their record 18th NBA championship.

Los Angeles then added a few more titles in 2024 when the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series and LA Galaxy won MLS Cup.

But which corner of the map has the strongest claim to the "Titletown" moniker? Is it Boston? How about New York/New Jersey? Or maybe Chicago? Here's a breakdown of the winningest metropolitan areas in North America.

Total championships

NY/NJ: 58

Boston: 40

Los Angeles: 36*

Chicago: 29

Detroit: 25

Montreal: 25

Most recent championships by region

NY/NJ

2024, New York Liberty, WNBA

2021, New York City FC, MLS

2011, New York Giants, NFL

2009, New York Yankees, MLB

2003, New Jersey Devils, NHL

1973, New York Knicks, NBA

Boston

2024, Boston Celtics, NBA

2018, Boston Red Sox, MLB

2018, New England Patriots, NFL

2011, Boston Bruins, NHL

Los Angeles

2024, LA Galaxy, MLS

2024, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

2021, Los Angeles Rams, NFL

2020, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA

2016, Los Angeles Sparks, WNBA

2014, Los Angeles Kings, NHL

Chicago

2021, Chicago Sky, WNBA

2016, Chicago Cubs, MLB

2015, Chicago Blackhawks, NHL

1998, Chicago Fire FC, MLS

1998, Chicago Bulls, NBA

1985, Chicago Bears, NFL

Detroit

2008, Detroit Red Wings, NHL

2004, Detroit Pistons, NBA

1984, Detroit Tigers, MLB

1957, Detroit Lions, NFL

Montreal

1993, Montreal Canadiens, NHL

*The Los Angeles Lakers account for 12, since they won five of their 17 NBA championships before relocating from Minneapolis prior to the 1960-61 season.

