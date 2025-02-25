        <
          What are the winningest regions in sports?

          The Dodgers added another championship to Los Angeles' tally when they won the 2024 World Series. Brad Penner-Imagn Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Feb 25, 2025, 04:16 PM

          Many refer to Boston as "Titletown" because of the massive number of championship teams from the Boston metropolitan area over the years.

          The Boston Celtics strengthened the area's claim to the title when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks for their record 18th NBA championship.

          Los Angeles then added a few more titles in 2024 when the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series and LA Galaxy won MLS Cup.

          But which corner of the map has the strongest claim to the "Titletown" moniker? Is it Boston? How about New York/New Jersey? Or maybe Chicago? Here's a breakdown of the winningest metropolitan areas in North America.

          Total championships

          NY/NJ: 58

          Boston: 40

          Los Angeles: 36*

          Chicago: 29

          Detroit: 25

          Montreal: 25

          Most recent championships by region

          NY/NJ

          2024, New York Liberty, WNBA

          2021, New York City FC, MLS

          2011, New York Giants, NFL

          2009, New York Yankees, MLB

          2003, New Jersey Devils, NHL

          1973, New York Knicks, NBA

          Boston

          2024, Boston Celtics, NBA

          2018, Boston Red Sox, MLB

          2018, New England Patriots, NFL

          2011, Boston Bruins, NHL

          Los Angeles

          2024, LA Galaxy, MLS

          2024, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

          2021, Los Angeles Rams, NFL

          2020, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA

          2016, Los Angeles Sparks, WNBA

          2014, Los Angeles Kings, NHL

          Chicago

          2021, Chicago Sky, WNBA

          2016, Chicago Cubs, MLB

          2015, Chicago Blackhawks, NHL

          1998, Chicago Fire FC, MLS

          1998, Chicago Bulls, NBA

          1985, Chicago Bears, NFL

          Detroit

          2008, Detroit Red Wings, NHL

          2004, Detroit Pistons, NBA

          1984, Detroit Tigers, MLB

          1957, Detroit Lions, NFL

          Montreal

          1993, Montreal Canadiens, NHL

          *The Los Angeles Lakers account for 12, since they won five of their 17 NBA championships before relocating from Minneapolis prior to the 1960-61 season.

