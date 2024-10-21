Celtics top list of NBA teams with the most championships

Open Extended Reactions

In 2024, the Boston Celtics won their 18th NBA championship, breaking their long-standing tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.

Here are NBA franchises with the most championships.

18: Boston Celtics (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008, 2024)

17: Los Angeles Lakers (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020)

7: Golden State Warriors (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

6: Chicago Bulls (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998)

5: San Antonio Spurs (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

3: Miami Heat (2006, 2012, 2013), Detroit Pistons (1989, 1990, 2004) and Philadelphia 76ers (1955, 1967, 1983)

2: Milwaukee Bucks (1971, 2021), Houston Rockets (1994, 1995) and New York Knicks (1970, 1973)

1: Denver Nuggets (2023), Toronto Raptors (2019), Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), Dallas Mavericks (2011), Oklahoma City Thunder (as the Seattle Supersonics) (1979), Washington Wizards (as the Washington Bullets, 1978), Portland Trail Blazers (1977), Atlanta Hawks (as the St. Louis Hawks,1958), Sacramento Kings (as the Rochester Royals, 1951) and Baltimore Bullets (1948)

0: Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans

